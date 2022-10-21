SCO vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: ज़िम्बाब्वे ने 5 विकेट से स्कॉटलैंड को हराया, बनाई सुपर-12 में जगह

Zimbabwe are through to the Super 12 after a fabulous performance in Hobart 👏🏻— ICC (@ICC) October 21, 2022
The first time they have made it out of the First Round at the #T20WorldCup 🔥#SCOvZIM pic.twitter.com/W1snTvtwch
जॉर्ज मुंसी ने पहुँचाया सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक
स्कॉटलैंड की तरफ से बल्लेबाज़ जॉर्ज मुंसी (George Munsey) ने 51 गेंदों पर 7 चौकों की मदद से 54 रन बनाते हुए टीम को सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक पहुँचाया। टीम के अन्य बल्लेबाज़ कुछ खास नहीं कर पाएं।
क्रेग इरविन की कप्तानी पारी
ज़िम्बाब्वे की तरफ से कप्तान क्रेग इरविन (Craig Ervine) ने 54 गेंदों पर 6 चौकों की मदद से 58 रन बनाते हुए टीमकी जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई।
