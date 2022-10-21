scriptSCO vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022, Zimbabwe beats Scotland by 5 wickets | SCO vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: ज़िम्बाब्वे ने 5 विकेट से स्कॉटलैंड को हराया, बनाई सुपर-12 में जगह | Patrika News
SCO vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: ज़िम्बाब्वे ने 5 विकेट से स्कॉटलैंड को हराया, बनाई सुपर-12 में जगह

Oct 21, 2022

Tanay Mishra

Scotland vs. Zimbabwe: ज़िम्बाब्वे ने टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप 2022 के आखिरी क्वालीफाइंग ग्रुप स्टेज मैच में स्कॉटलैंड को हराते हुए टूर्नामेंट के सुपर-12 में जगह बना ली है।

zimbabwe_beats_scotland.jpg
Zimbabwe beats Scotland

16 अक्टूबर से ऑस्ट्रेलिया में शुरू हुए टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप (T-20 World Cup) 2022 के आखिरी क्वालीफाइंग ग्रुप स्टेज मैच में आज ज़िम्बाब्वे (Zimbabwe) ने स्कॉटलैंड (Scotland) को विकेट से हरा दिया। पहले बैटिंग करने उतरी स्कॉटलैंड ने निर्धारित ओवरों में 6 विकेट के नुकसान पर 132 रन बनाएं। जवाब में ज़िम्बाब्वे ने 18.3 ओवरों में 5 विकेट के नुकसान पर 133 रन बनाते हुए जीत हासिल कर ली। इसके साथ ही ज़िम्बाब्वे ने इस टूर्नामेंट के सुपर-12 में अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली और स्कॉटलैंड इस टूर्नामेंट से बाहर हो गया।


जॉर्ज मुंसी ने पहुँचाया सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक

स्कॉटलैंड की तरफ से बल्लेबाज़ जॉर्ज मुंसी (George Munsey) ने 51 गेंदों पर 7 चौकों की मदद से 54 रन बनाते हुए टीम को सम्मानजनक स्कोर तक पहुँचाया। टीम के अन्य बल्लेबाज़ कुछ खास नहीं कर पाएं।


क्रेग इरविन की कप्तानी पारी

ज़िम्बाब्वे की तरफ से कप्तान क्रेग इरविन (Craig Ervine) ने 54 गेंदों पर 6 चौकों की मदद से 58 रन बनाते हुए टीमकी जीत में अहम भूमिका निभाई।


