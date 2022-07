श्रेयस अय्यर बनें भारत के लिए वनडे में सबसे तेज 1000 रन बनाने दूसरे खिलाड़ी

Fastest to reach 1000 runs for India in men's ODIs (by innings batted) :- 24 inns - Virat Kohli

24 inns - Shikhar Dhawan

25 inns - Shreyas Iyer

27 inns - KL Rahul

29 inns - MS Dhoni

29 inns - Ambati Rayudu