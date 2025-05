A sparkling performance with the ball ⚡️⚡️



Congratulations to Sneh Rana on becoming the Player of the series for scalping 1⃣5⃣ wickets in five matches 👏👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/rVyie6SUw9#TeamIndia | #WomensTriNationSeries2025 | #INDvSL | @SnehRana15 pic.twitter.com/G1PXoappgU