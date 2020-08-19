GK: Exam में पूछी जाती हैं English की ये शॉर्ट टर्म्स, जाने फुल फॉर्म

GK: प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं में इन दिनों विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी शॉर्ट टर्म्स की फुल फॉर्म पूछी जाती है। जानिए ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...

ACHR: Asian Centre for Human Rights

ATS: Anti-Terrorism Squad

BCL: Bachelor of Civil Law

BVI: British Virgin Islands

CCE: Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation

CISF: Central Industrial Security Force

EGM: Extraordinary General Meeting

e-NAM: Electronic National Agricultural Market

FBI: Federal Bureau of Investigation

IPA: Indian Academy of Paediatricians

NCDRC: National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission

CHRI: Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative

CIWS: Close-In Weapons System

DDC: Drug Distribution Counter

ED: Enforcement Directorate

FPS: Fair Price Shops

ICNIRP: International Commission on Non-Ioninzing Radiation Protection

ITAT: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal

NCDC: National Cooperative Development Corporation