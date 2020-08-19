GK: Exam में पूछी जाती हैं English की ये शॉर्ट टर्म्स, जाने फुल फॉर्म
GK: प्रतियोगिता परीक्षाओं में इन दिनों विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से जुड़ी शॉर्ट टर्म्स की फुल फॉर्म पूछी जाती है। जानिए ऐसे ही कुछ शब्दों के बारे में...
ACHR: Asian Centre for Human Rights
ATS: Anti-Terrorism Squad
BCL: Bachelor of Civil Law
BVI: British Virgin Islands
CCE: Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation
CISF: Central Industrial Security Force
EGM: Extraordinary General Meeting
e-NAM: Electronic National Agricultural Market
FBI: Federal Bureau of Investigation
IPA: Indian Academy of Paediatricians
NCDRC: National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission
CHRI: Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative
CIWS: Close-In Weapons System
DDC: Drug Distribution Counter
ED: Enforcement Directorate
FPS: Fair Price Shops
ICNIRP: International Commission on Non-Ioninzing Radiation Protection
ITAT: Income Tax Appellate Tribunal
NCDC: National Cooperative Development Corporation
