Uttrakhand Assembly Elections 2022 : उत्तराखंड में हरीश रावत के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ेगी कांग्रेस, रावत ने कहा, 'अब खुशी के गीत गाऊंगा'

उत्तराखंड (Uttarakhand) में कांग्रेस पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत (Harish Rawat) के नेतृत्व में विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ेगी। कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gnadhi)ने ये बड़ा निर्णय लिया है जिसपर हरीश रावत ने खुशी जाहीर की है।

 

Updated: December 24, 2021 03:37:36 pm


उत्तराखंड के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के ट्वीट वार के बाद जिस तरह उत्तराखंड कांग्रेस (Uttarakhand Congress) में भूचाल या गया था वो अब थमने जा रहा है। राहुल गांधी और हरीश रावत के बीच की मीटिंग के बाद ये निर्णय लिया गया है कि हरीश रावत (Harish Rawat) के नेतृत्व में ही कांग्रेस पार्टी आगामी विधानसभा चुनाव (Uttarakhand Assembly Election) लड़ेगी। इस बात की जानकारी खुद हरीश रावत ने भी दी है।
कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष के निर्णय पर खुशी जाहीर करते हुए हरीश रावत ने कहा, "कदम, कदम बढ़ाए जा, कांग्रेस के गीत गए जा... मैं ही उत्तराखंड में चुनाव प्रचार का चेहरा बनूंगा।"

दरअसल, हरीश रावत के ट्वीट के बाद कांग्रेस हाई कमान ने उत्तराखंड के सभी बड़े नेताओं को दिल्ली तलब किया था। इस दौरान हरीश रावत राहुल गांधी के घर पहुंचे थे और यहाँ मीटिंग के बाद ये उम्मीद लगाई जा रही थी हरीश रावत की नाराजगी खत्म हो जाएगी। इस दौरान मीटिंग में उत्तराखंड के प्रभारी देवेंद्र यादव, कांग्रेस महासचिव केसी वेणुगोपाल भी उपस्थित थे। हुआ भी ऐसा ही क्योंकि अब कांग्रेस पार्टी ने हरीश रावत के नेतृत्व में ही उत्तराखंड चुनाव लड़ने का निर्णय लिया है।

ऐसा लगता है कि कांग्रेस पार्टी कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह को खोने के बाद एक वरिष्ठ नेता को हाथ से नहीं जाने दे सकती थी। इससे पंजाब के बाद उत्तराखंड में भी पार्टी के लिए चुनावी राह कठिन हो जाती।

बता दें कि उत्तराखंड में कांग्रेस पार्टी अपने ही नेताओं की नाराजगी का सामना कर रही है। इस बीच देहरादून में कांग्रेस के कार्यताओं के बीच मारपीट का मामला भी सामने आया है जिसमें प्रदेश के महामंत्री की ही पिटाई कर दी गई थी। अब कांग्रेस ने ऐलान कर हरीश रावत की नाराजगी को दूर कर दिया है। ये एक बड़ा कदम साबित हो सकता है क्योंकि यहां नेताओं की गुटबाजी के कारण कांग्रेस को चुनावी तैयारियों में मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ सकता था।

