Uttrakhand Assembly Elections 2022 : उत्तराखंड में हरीश रावत के नेतृत्व में चुनाव लड़ेगी कांग्रेस, रावत ने कहा, 'अब खुशी के गीत गाऊंगा'

उत्तराखंड (Uttarakhand) में कांग्रेस पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री हरीश रावत (Harish Rawat) के नेतृत्व में विधानसभा चुनाव लड़ेगी। कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी (Rahul Gnadhi)ने ये बड़ा निर्णय लिया है जिसपर हरीश रावत ने खुशी जाहीर की है।
Updated: December 24, 2021 03:37:36 pm
"Kadam, kadam badhaye ja, Congress ke geet gaye ja...I will be the face of election campaigning in Uttarakhand," says Congress leader Harish Rawat after meeting of Uttarakhand Congress leaders with the party leadership at Rahul Gandhi's residence in Delhi pic.twitter.com/cLJqr170uT— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2021
