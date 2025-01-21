'Border 2' Shoot Begins Amidst Dense Fog; Fans Rejoice

The photos shared by Varun Dhawan from the set of Sunny Deol’s Border 2 clearly show that the filming is taking place in cold conditions. The photos depict dense fog obscuring the path ahead. Fans are once again excited about the film. Earlier, Varun Dhawan had shared a picture with Indian soldiers on Army Day, and today he shared photos of himself on his way to the film’s shooting location. Varun Dhawan showcased his journey to the Border 2 shooting location.

Varun Dhawan to play a significant role in Border 2 On Tuesday morning, Varun Dhawan posted photos on his Instagram account. The photos show him sitting inside a vehicle, on his way to the shooting location. Dense fog and intense cold are visible outside. The Border 2 team's vehicle is seen moving along the rural paths. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote that it was the sixth day of the Border 2 shoot. Large Indian Army trucks are seen ahead of his vehicle. Varun Dhawan has made his fans' day by sharing these set photos. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the film; Border 2 will be released around Republic Day next year, on 23rd January.