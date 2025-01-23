scriptEmergency Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘Emergency’ Struggles, Earnings Slip Further | Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: &#39;Emergency&#39; Struggles, Earnings Slip Further | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘Emergency’ Struggles, Earnings Slip Further

Emergency BO Collection Day 6: Wednesday’s box office collection for the movie ‘Emergency’ has been revealed, leaving everyone surprised. The film is on the verge of becoming a flop.

MumbaiJan 23, 2025 / 09:00 am

Patrika Desk

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6

Emergency Box Office: Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency has completed six days at the box office, but it has failed to live up to audience expectations. The daily collections reveal that the film’s performance is far from what both the makers and viewers had hoped for. Despite its initial release, the film’s numbers are continuing to decline, not just during the weekdays but also over the weekend. If this trend persists, Emergency could be pulled from theatres soon. Even on Wednesday, the film struggled to generate significant earnings. According to Sacnilk data, Emergency’s performance is deteriorating each day. Let’s take a look at how much the film earned on its sixth day.

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk data, the film ‘Emergency’ earned ₹2.5 crore on its opening day. On the second day, the film grossed ₹3.6 crore. On the third day, ‘Emergency’ did a roaring business of ₹4.25 crore. On the fourth day, the film earned ₹1.05 crore. On the fifth day, ‘Emergency’ collected ₹1 crore. Now, on its sixth day of release, ‘Emergency’ has collected a mere ₹0.87 crore, bringing the total collection to ₹13.27 crore.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ on the Brink of Failure

The film ‘Emergency’ has failed to even reach ₹15 crore in six days. The story of ‘Emergency’ features Kangana Ranaut as India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The title itself clarifies that the film’s narrative revolves around the period when Indira Gandhi declared an ‘Emergency’ in India in 1975. The film’s budget was ₹60 crore, and it has not yet recouped even half of its budget.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘Emergency’ Struggles, Earnings Slip Further

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

Sports

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

in 4 hours

Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

National News

Jalgaon Train Crash: 11 Dead, 11 Injured, Rs 5 Lakh Compensation Announced

6 hours ago

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

6 hours ago

Maha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement

Special

Maha Kumbh 2025: Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Upset Over Girls’ Reels, Makes Strong Statement

in 5 hours

Latest Bollywood

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

6 hours ago

Ronit Roy Handles Security for Saif Ali Khan and Others, Comments on Actor Protection

Bollywood

Ronit Roy Handles Security for Saif Ali Khan and Others, Comments on Actor Protection

13 hours ago

Akshaye Khanna’s Look From ‘Chhaava’ Revealed

Bollywood

Akshaye Khanna’s Look From ‘Chhaava’ Revealed

15 hours ago

'Border 2' Shoot Begins Amidst Dense Fog; Fans Rejoice

Bollywood

'Border 2' Shoot Begins Amidst Dense Fog; Fans Rejoice

1 day ago

Trending Entertainment News

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘Emergency’ Struggles, Earnings Slip Further

बॉलीवुड

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘Emergency’ Struggles, Earnings Slip Further

in 5 hours

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

मनोरंजन

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

6 hours ago

Ronit Roy Handles Security for Saif Ali Khan and Others, Comments on Actor Protection

बॉलीवुड

Ronit Roy Handles Security for Saif Ali Khan and Others, Comments on Actor Protection

13 hours ago

Akshaye Khanna’s Look From ‘Chhaava’ Revealed

बॉलीवुड

Akshaye Khanna’s Look From ‘Chhaava’ Revealed

15 hours ago

'Border 2' Shoot Begins Amidst Dense Fog; Fans Rejoice

बॉलीवुड

'Border 2' Shoot Begins Amidst Dense Fog; Fans Rejoice

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.