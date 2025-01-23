Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘Emergency’ Struggles, Earnings Slip Further

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6 According to Sacnilk data, the film ‘Emergency’ earned ₹2.5 crore on its opening day. On the second day, the film grossed ₹3.6 crore. On the third day, ‘Emergency’ did a roaring business of ₹4.25 crore. On the fourth day, the film earned ₹1.05 crore. On the fifth day, ‘Emergency’ collected ₹1 crore. Now, on its sixth day of release, ‘Emergency’ has collected a mere ₹0.87 crore, bringing the total collection to ₹13.27 crore.

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ on the Brink of Failure The film ‘Emergency’ has failed to even reach ₹15 crore in six days. The story of ‘Emergency’ features Kangana Ranaut as India’s former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The title itself clarifies that the film’s narrative revolves around the period when Indira Gandhi declared an ‘Emergency’ in India in 1975. The film’s budget was ₹60 crore, and it has not yet recouped even half of its budget.