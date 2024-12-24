scriptLuv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi’s Ramayana controversy, sparking rumours of sibling rift | "Luv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi's Ramayan controversy, sparking rumors of sibling rift | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Luv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi’s Ramayana controversy, sparking rumours of sibling rift

Luv Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha’s brother, has finally reacted to the controversy surrounding his sister’s comments on the Ramayana. His response has led fans to speculate about a rift between the siblings.

MumbaiDec 24, 2024 / 02:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Luv Sinha React Sonakshi Sinha Ramayana Controversy

Luv Sinha React Sonakshi Sinha Ramayana Controversy

Sonakshi Sinha Ramayana Controversy: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of Shatrughan Sinha, is currently in the news not for her films but for her knowledge, or rather the lack thereof. First, Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna, and now Indian poet Kumar Vishwas, have questioned her answer to a question about the Ramayana on KBC. Now, her elder brother, Luv Sinha, has also commented on the situation. His statement has led fans to speculate about a rift between the siblings.
Actor Mukesh Khanna recently questioned Sonakshi Sinha’s general knowledge and upbringing. On Amitabh Bachchan’s show KBC, Sonakshi was unable to answer a relatively simple question about the Ramayana – who Hanuman brought Sanjeevani Booti for – and had to use a lifeline. Mukesh Khanna subsequently criticised her upbringing and values, and reprimanded her for her “lack of Ramayana knowledge”. Sonakshi responded to his criticism. When Luv Sinha was questioned about the matter, he implicitly acknowledged his sister’s mistake and appeared to agree with his father, Shatrughan Sinha’s response.
Luv Sinha React Sonakshi Sinha Ramayana Controversy

Luv Sinha’s Response to Mukesh Khanna

Speaking to Bollywood Helpline, Luv stated, “I agree with my father, Shatrughan Sinha’s response to Mukesh Khanna. He has already responded. My response might have been slightly different. Mukesh ji is obviously much senior to me. He shouldn’t have said those things about my father. He shouldn’t have said anything about Sonakshi now, as it’s a matter of the past. It was a mistake, but a past mistake. Yes, it was wrong, but it’s been a long time ago.”
Shatrughan Sinha, in response to Mukesh Khanna, had said, “I am very proud of all three of my children. Sonakshi has become a star on her own merit. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud of. Not knowing the answer to a question on the Ramayana does not disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Luv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi’s Ramayana controversy, sparking rumours of sibling rift

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan: Ongoing rescue operation for child trapped in borewell

National News

Rajasthan: Ongoing rescue operation for child trapped in borewell

in 2 hours

‘Award the Khel Ratna if you wish, but we won’t apply,’ says Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan Bhaker

Sports

‘Award the Khel Ratna if you wish, but we won’t apply,’ says Manu Bhaker’s father Ram Kishan Bhaker

in 2 hours

Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

Tollywood

Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

in 2 hours

Orange Alert: Storms, Hail Predicted for Five Districts in 48 Hours

National News

Orange Alert: Storms, Hail Predicted for Five Districts in 48 Hours

in 5 hours

Latest Bollywood

Animal Star Tripti Dimri in England with Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

Entertainment

Animal Star Tripti Dimri in England with Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

23 hours ago

Cocktail 2: Has this South Indian Actress Replaced Deepika Padukone Opposite Shahid Kapoor?

Entertainment

Cocktail 2: Has this South Indian Actress Replaced Deepika Padukone Opposite Shahid Kapoor?

5 days ago

TV's 'Gopi Bahu' Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy

Bollywood

TV's 'Gopi Bahu' Devoleena Bhattacharjee Welcomes Baby Boy

5 days ago

KBC Controversy Rages On: Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Mukesh Khanna

Bollywood

KBC Controversy Rages On: Sonakshi Sinha Responds to Mukesh Khanna

1 week ago

Trending Entertainment News

Luv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi’s Ramayana controversy, sparking rumours of sibling rift

बॉलीवुड

Luv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi’s Ramayana controversy, sparking rumours of sibling rift

in 5 hours

Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

टॉलीवुड

Allu Arjun Receives Fresh Police Summons in Stampede Case

in 2 hours

Animal Star Tripti Dimri in England with Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

मनोरंजन

Animal Star Tripti Dimri in England with Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant

23 hours ago

Influencer Beandri Booysen Dies at 19 from Rare Condition

मनोरंजन

Influencer Beandri Booysen Dies at 19 from Rare Condition

4 days ago

Cocktail 2: Has this South Indian Actress Replaced Deepika Padukone Opposite Shahid Kapoor?

मनोरंजन

Cocktail 2: Has this South Indian Actress Replaced Deepika Padukone Opposite Shahid Kapoor?

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.