Luv Sinha reacts to Sonakshi’s Ramayana controversy, sparking rumours of sibling rift

Actor Mukesh Khanna recently questioned Sonakshi Sinha’s general knowledge and upbringing. On Amitabh Bachchan’s show KBC, Sonakshi was unable to answer a relatively simple question about the Ramayana – who Hanuman brought Sanjeevani Booti for – and had to use a lifeline. Mukesh Khanna subsequently criticised her upbringing and values, and reprimanded her for her “lack of Ramayana knowledge”. Sonakshi responded to his criticism. When Luv Sinha was questioned about the matter, he implicitly acknowledged his sister’s mistake and appeared to agree with his father, Shatrughan Sinha’s response.

Luv Sinha's Response to Mukesh Khanna Speaking to Bollywood Helpline, Luv stated, "I agree with my father, Shatrughan Sinha's response to Mukesh Khanna. He has already responded. My response might have been slightly different. Mukesh ji is obviously much senior to me. He shouldn't have said those things about my father. He shouldn't have said anything about Sonakshi now, as it's a matter of the past. It was a mistake, but a past mistake. Yes, it was wrong, but it's been a long time ago."

Shatrughan Sinha, in response to Mukesh Khanna, had said, “I am very proud of all three of my children. Sonakshi has become a star on her own merit. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud of. Not knowing the answer to a question on the Ramayana does not disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”