Ratan Tata’s Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note

Ratan Tata’s Relationship The demise of industrialist Ratan Tata has sent shockwaves across the country. When it comes to Ratan Tata’s love life, only Simi Garewal’s name comes to mind. Simi Garewal had accepted her relationship with Ratan Tata in an old interview. Now, remembering Ratan Tata, Simi has shared an old photo with him and written – “You say you’ve left… It’s too hard to bear your loss…too hard… Farewell, my friend.” After this post, everyone understands the actress’s pain. Simi Garewal and Ratan Tata dated for a long time. It is said that even after separating from Simi Garewal, Ratan Tata never moved on in his personal life and never got married because of her.

Ratan Tata’s Parents It is worth mentioning that Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at NCPA for people to pay their last respects on Thursday. Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai. His mother’s name was Sonu Tata, and he was the son of Navrojee. It is said that Ratan Tata’s parents got divorced when he was just 10 years old. He spent his entire life alone.