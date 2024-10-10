scriptRatan Tata’s Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note | Latest News | Patrika News
Ratan Tata's Demise Leaves Simi Garewal Shattered, Actress Shares Emotional Note

Ratan Tata’s Affair with Bollywood Actress: The famous actress who was deeply in love with Ratan Tata and wanted to marry him has posted an emotional message on his demise.

The renowned industrialist Ratan Tata passed away on the night of October 9, taking his last breath at the age of 86. While he ruled the hearts of many, there was an actress who ruled his heart Named Simi Garewal. There was a time when Ratan Tata and Simi Garewal were in a relationship. Both were very serious about each other. After Ratan Tata’s demise, his ex-girlfriend Simi Garewal posted a message. In this post, also shared an old photo with Ratan Tata, which has left social media users emotional.

The demise of industrialist Ratan Tata has sent shockwaves across the country. When it comes to Ratan Tata’s love life, only Simi Garewal’s name comes to mind. Simi Garewal had accepted her relationship with Ratan Tata in an old interview. Now, remembering Ratan Tata, Simi has shared an old photo with him and written – “You say you’ve left… It’s too hard to bear your loss…too hard… Farewell, my friend.” After this post, everyone understands the actress’s pain. Simi Garewal and Ratan Tata dated for a long time. It is said that even after separating from Simi Garewal, Ratan Tata never moved on in his personal life and never got married because of her.

It is worth mentioning that Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be kept at NCPA for people to pay their last respects on Thursday. Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai. His mother’s name was Sonu Tata, and he was the son of Navrojee. It is said that Ratan Tata’s parents got divorced when he was just 10 years old. He spent his entire life alone.

