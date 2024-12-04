Sequel to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Chandni Chowk to China’? Director Nikhil Advani responds

scriptSequel to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Chandni Chowk to China’? Director Nikhil Advani responds | Sequel to Akshay Kumar's 'Chandni Chowk to China'? Director Nikhil Advani answer | Latest News | Patrika News
Recently, director Nikhil Advani shared his thoughts on the possibility of the sequel and what steps he is taking regarding it.

MumbaiDec 04, 2024 / 03:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Chandni Chowk to China Sequel: The 2009 film Chandni Chowk to China, starring Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone and directed by Nikhil Advani, received mixed reviews. While some people enjoyed it, the film did not perform well at the box office.
Fans of the movie have been eagerly awaiting its sequel, Chandni Chowk to Africa. Recently, director Nikhil Advani shared his thoughts on the possibility of the sequel and what steps he is taking regarding it.

In an interview, Nikhil Advani was asked about the sequel to Chandni Chowk to Africa, and he said that if the fans want it, he will talk to Akshay Kumar about it.
When asked when the film will be released, he said, “I don’t know, man.” The first part was mind-blowing, but I still can’t understand why people didn’t watch it on the big screen.

Nikhil Advani further said, “We keep talking. I and Akshay Kumar want to do something together.” The director of Batla House expressed his desire to re-shoot the second part of Chandni Chowk to China.

