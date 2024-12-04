Sequel to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Chandni Chowk to China’? Director Nikhil Advani responds

Fans of the movie have been eagerly awaiting its sequel, Chandni Chowk to Africa. Recently, director Nikhil Advani shared his thoughts on the possibility of the sequel and what steps he is taking regarding it.

Chandni Chowk to Africa In an interview, Nikhil Advani was asked about the sequel to Chandni Chowk to Africa, and he said that if the fans want it, he will talk to Akshay Kumar about it. In an interview, Nikhil Advani was asked about the sequel to Chandni Chowk to Africa, and he said that if the fans want it, he will talk to Akshay Kumar about it.