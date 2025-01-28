scriptChampions Trophy 2025 Tickets: Sales Start Today – When, Where, and How to Buy! | Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets: Sales Start Today – When, Where, and How to Buy! | Latest News | Patrika News
Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets: Sales Start Today – When, Where, and How to Buy!

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets: Online sales for matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 begin today, 28 January. We provide complete information on ticket prices for different matches and how and where to book tickets.

BharatJan 28, 2025 / 10:11 am

Patrika Desk

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Online Tickets: The countdown to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has begun. The tournament is set to commence on 19 February and will be jointly hosted by Pakistan and Dubai. All of India’s matches will be played in Dubai under a hybrid model, while matches involving other teams, including Pakistan, will be held in Pakistan.
The ICC has announced the opening of ticket sales for the Champions Trophy. According to the ICC, tickets for all matches will go on sale today, 28 January. We provide complete details on ticket prices and how and where to book tickets.

ICC Champions Trophy Tickets Live from 2 PM Today

The ICC has announced that tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy will go live today, 28 January, at 2 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Online booking can be done via the official ICC website: icccricket.com. Tickets for matches in Pakistan are considerably cheaper. Fans can register to purchase tickets for 10 matches, including the second semi-final, in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan. Information regarding tickets for India’s matches in the UAE will be made available in the coming days. Tickets for the final on Sunday, 9 March, will be available for purchase in Dubai after the conclusion of the first semi-final.

ICC Provides Ticket Sales Update

Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer of the ICC, stated, “We are delighted to announce the official ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, as it marks the first global cricket tournament hosted there since 1996.”

General Stand Tickets Starting at 1,000 Pakistani Rupees

The statement further revealed that Pakistan will host this eight-team tournament, running from 19 February to 9 March, while India will play its matches in Dubai, UAE. General stand tickets will start at 1,000 Pakistani rupees, while premium seating will be available in various categories from 1,500 Pakistani rupees.

