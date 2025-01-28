Champions Trophy 2025 Tickets: Sales Start Today – When, Where, and How to Buy!

The ICC has announced the opening of ticket sales for the Champions Trophy. According to the ICC, tickets for all matches will go on sale today, 28 January. We provide complete details on ticket prices and how and where to book tickets.

ICC Champions Trophy Tickets Live from 2 PM Today The ICC has announced that tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy will go live today, 28 January, at 2 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Online booking can be done via the official ICC website: The ICC has announced that tickets for the ICC Champions Trophy will go live today, 28 January, at 2 PM Pakistan Standard Time. Online booking can be done via the official ICC website: icccricket.com . Tickets for matches in Pakistan are considerably cheaper. Fans can register to purchase tickets for 10 matches, including the second semi-final, in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan. Information regarding tickets for India’s matches in the UAE will be made available in the coming days. Tickets for the final on Sunday, 9 March, will be available for purchase in Dubai after the conclusion of the first semi-final.

ICC Provides Ticket Sales Update Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer of the ICC, stated, “We are delighted to announce the official ticket sales for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. This is a significant moment for cricket in Pakistan, as it marks the first global cricket tournament hosted there since 1996.”