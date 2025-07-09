Rajasthan Civil Judge Prelims Exam 2025 Admit Cards Released

The Rajasthan High Court has released the admit cards for the Civil Judge Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates appearing for this examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, hcraj.nic.in.
The admit card will include the candidate's name, roll number, examination centre, date, time, and other necessary instructions. A printout of the admit card is mandatory for appearing in the examination.
Click on the 'Recruitment' or 'Admit Card' section on the homepage.
Click on the 'Civil Judge (Prelims) Admit Card 2025' link.
Log in by entering your registration number and date of birth.
The admit card will appear on the screen; check it carefully and download it.
Take a printout for future use.
The Rajasthan Civil Judge examination is conducted in three stages:
Preliminary (Prelims)
Mains
Interview (Viva-Voce)
The Prelims examination is the first stage of this selection process. Successful candidates will then be eligible for the Mains examination.
Bring your admit card and a valid photo ID (such as Aadhaar card, voter ID, passport, etc.).
Arrive at the examination centre at least 45 minutes before the examination begins.
Only blue or black ballpoint pens, a water bottle, and hand sanitiser are permitted.
Mobile phones, calculators, bags, wallets, or any other electronic devices are not allowed.
Candidates are advised to regularly check the website hcraj.nic.in for updates related to the examination.