Rajasthan PTET 2025: Exam Date, Pattern, Seat Reservations, and Admit Card Details Announced

Significant Drop in Applications This Year Compared to previous years, there has been a noticeable decrease in the number of applicants for the PTET exam. In 2025, a total of 2.73 lakh candidates applied, compared to 4.27 lakh in 2024 and 5.21 lakh in 2023.

Exam Centres and Organisation Details The exam will be held at 736 exam centres across 41 districts in the state. The exam will be conducted offline, and candidates will have to mark their answers on OMR sheets.

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 Exam Pattern The PTET exam will be objective-type, with multiple-choice questions. The total paper will be of 600 marks, divided into four sections: Mental Ability Teaching Aptitude and Attitude General Awareness Language Proficiency Each question will carry 3 marks.

Downloading the Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: Step-by-Step Guide Visit the website: ptetvmoukota2025.com. On the homepage, select your course (2-year B.Ed or 4-year integrated course). Enter your login details (application number and date of birth). Upon submission, your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the admit card. Important Information Included in the Admit Card The admit card will contain all essential information related to the exam:

Exam date and time

Exam centre address

Exam centre address

Important instructions and guidelines Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancies are found, immediately contact the relevant authorities.

Category-wise Seats The distribution of seats is as per the state government’s reservation policy: SC: 16%

ST: 12%

OBC: 21%

EWS: 10%

MBC: 5%

Divyang: 5% For women's reservation: 8% of the total women's reservation is reserved for widows and 2% for divorced women.

Candidates from outside Rajasthan will be considered under the General category. Counselling and Admission Process After the PTET results are announced, the online counselling process will begin. Based on this, B.Ed colleges will be allotted to candidates according to the merit list.

Important Advice: All candidates appearing for the exam should bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof and reach the exam centre well in advance.