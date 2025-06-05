scriptRajasthan PTET 2025: Exam Date, Pattern, Seat Reservations, and Admit Card Details Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Education News

Rajasthan PTET 2025: Exam Date, Pattern, Seat Reservations, and Admit Card Details Announced

A total of 2.73 lakh candidates applied for Rajasthan PTET 2025. This is down from 4.27 lakh in 2024 and 5.21 lakh in 2023.

Jun 05, 2025 / 02:16 pm

Patrika Desk

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025

Students

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: Admit cards for the PTET (Pre-Teacher Education Test) 2025 exam, conducted for admission to B.Ed courses in Rajasthan, will be released soon. The exam is scheduled for 15 June 2025, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. This year, the exam is being organised by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota. Candidates can download their admit cards online from the official website: ptetvmoukota2025.com.

Significant Drop in Applications This Year

Compared to previous years, there has been a noticeable decrease in the number of applicants for the PTET exam. In 2025, a total of 2.73 lakh candidates applied, compared to 4.27 lakh in 2024 and 5.21 lakh in 2023.

Exam Centres and Organisation Details

The exam will be held at 736 exam centres across 41 districts in the state. The exam will be conducted offline, and candidates will have to mark their answers on OMR sheets.

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025 Exam Pattern

The PTET exam will be objective-type, with multiple-choice questions. The total paper will be of 600 marks, divided into four sections:

  1. Mental Ability
  2. Teaching Aptitude and Attitude
  3. General Awareness
  4. Language Proficiency
Each question will carry 3 marks.

Downloading the Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

  1. Visit the website: ptetvmoukota2025.com.
  2. On the homepage, select your course (2-year B.Ed or 4-year integrated course).
  3. Enter your login details (application number and date of birth).
  4. Upon submission, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and print the admit card.

Important Information Included in the Admit Card

The admit card will contain all essential information related to the exam:
  • Exam date and time
  • Exam centre address
  • Important instructions and guidelines
Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancies are found, immediately contact the relevant authorities.

Category-wise Seats

The distribution of seats is as per the state government’s reservation policy:

  • SC: 16%
  • ST: 12%
  • OBC: 21%
  • EWS: 10%
  • MBC: 5%
  • Divyang: 5%
For women’s reservation: 8% of the total women’s reservation is reserved for widows and 2% for divorced women.
Candidates from outside Rajasthan will be considered under the General category.

Counselling and Admission Process

After the PTET results are announced, the online counselling process will begin. Based on this, B.Ed colleges will be allotted to candidates according to the merit list.
Important Advice: All candidates appearing for the exam should bring their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof and reach the exam centre well in advance.

News / Education News / Rajasthan PTET 2025: Exam Date, Pattern, Seat Reservations, and Admit Card Details Announced

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

National News

Ramgarh Restoration Event: CM Bhajan Lal Praises Patrika’s Amritam Jalam Campaign, Thanks Kothari Ji

in 3 hours

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

National News

Weather Update: Monsoon Slows Down, Delhi and Nearby Areas Face Heatwave Threat; Storm and Rain Alert in Several States

10 minutes ago

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

Cricket News

Bengaluru Stampede: ‘Completely Heartbroken’ — Virat Kohli’s Emotional Statement after 11 Die at RCB Event

20 minutes ago

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

World

Trump Imposes Full and Partial Travel Bans on 19 Countries

in 32 minutes

Latest Education News

Last Day to Raise Objections Against NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

Education News

Last Day to Raise Objections Against NEET UG 2025 Answer Key

in 5 hours

Jharkhand Board Inter Arts Result 2025 Out at 2 PM Today

Education News

Jharkhand Board Inter Arts Result 2025 Out at 2 PM Today

in 4 hours

JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2026 Open: Registration Process Begins

Education News

JNVST Class 6 Admissions 2026 Open: Registration Process Begins

in 23 minutes

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Hall Tickets Released; Exams from 12 June to 19 July

Education News

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Hall Tickets Released; Exams from 12 June to 19 July

in 20 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.