Former Bigg Boss Contestant Opens Chain of Food Trucks

Bigg Boss Contestant Opens Food Truck: Fans are eagerly awaiting the famous TV reality show Bigg Boss 19. One contestant from this show, after exiting Bigg Boss, has gained immense popularity. She has also appeared in several films, but now she has become a businesswoman and is making a significant mark.
This popular Bigg Boss contestant is none other than Ayesha Khan. Earlier, Ayesha was in the limelight for her reels, and now she remains a topic of discussion for her acting. Now she is running a business, and she revealed this herself on Gauahar Khan's podcast. Ayesha Khan recently appeared on Gauahar Khan's podcast, where she told her fans that she has become a businesswoman and is earning a lot of money.
Ayesha revealed that she has opened food trucks in partnership with her brother. Some time ago, a video of Isha Malviya went viral on social media in which she was seen eating chicken. Isha had eaten that chicken at Ayesha's food truck and praised it highly. Ayesha said that she is very happy to be a businesswoman now and that her investment is proving successful. She is planning to open her own food outlet soon.
Gauahar Khan congratulated Ayesha Khan upon hearing this and said that she would like to eat chicken from her food trucks soon. It is noteworthy that Ayesha Khan came into the limelight for a controversy with Munawar Faruqui on Bigg Boss. Actress Ayesha Khan also appeared in Sunny Deol's "Jatt" in the role of a police officer.