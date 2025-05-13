5 Morning Habits to Keep Your Heart Healthy and Diabetes Under Control

Your diet plays a crucial role, as both your sugar and BP depend largely on what you eat and drink. Therefore, there are certain things you can do on an empty stomach (Daily Habits Good for Heart and Diabetes) in the morning to help control both your sugar and BP.

1. Turmeric Tea – Boost Immunity, Reduce Sugar Curcumin in turmeric (Turmeric) is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. Drinking turmeric tea on an empty stomach: – Helps control blood sugar – Keeps blood pressure stable

– Protects cells from free radicals – Reduces the risk of heart disease How to drink: Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric in lukewarm water and consume it on an empty stomach in the morning.

2. Amla – Vitamin C Superfood Amla (Indian Gooseberry) is considered nectar in Indian Ayurveda. The Vitamin C in it: – Increases insulin sensitivity – Reduces oxidative stress – Controls blood pressure

– Helps prevent complications of diabetes How to take: Eat 1 raw amla or drink its juice every morning. 3. Flax Seeds – Small Seeds, Big Impact Omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and lignan present in flax seeds (Flax Seeds):

– Keep blood sugar stable – Slow down carbohydrate digestion, preventing sugar spikes – Help lower blood pressure – Improve heart health How to take: Take 1 teaspoon of ground flaxseed with warm water on an empty stomach.

4. Pomegranate Juice – Health with Taste Polyphenols and Vitamin C present in pomegranate (Pomegranate): – Reduce insulin resistance – Reduce inflammation – Balance blood pressure – Strengthen the digestive system

How to take: Drink half a cup of fresh pomegranate juice (without sugar) on an empty stomach in the morning. 5. Cinnamon Water – Sweet Spice, Sweet Control Elements present in cinnamon (Cinnamon):

– Increase insulin efficiency – Control blood sugar levels Reduce cholesterol and triglycerides Improve heart health How to take: Soak a pinch of cinnamon in water overnight, strain and drink on an empty stomach in the morning.

Daily Habits Good for Heart and Diabetes: Regularity is the Real Key These measures don’t require expensive treatment; only regularity and correct information are necessary. Remember, preventing illness is better than fighting it. Start your day with these 5 healthy habits and keep your blood sugar and blood pressure under control naturally.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.