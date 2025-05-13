script5 Morning Habits to Keep Your Heart Healthy and Diabetes Under Control | 5 Morning Habits to Keep Your Heart Healthy and Diabetes Under Control | Latest News | Patrika News
5 Morning Habits to Keep Your Heart Healthy and Diabetes Under Control

Daily Habits Good for Heart and Diabetes: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet is crucial for controlling sugar and blood pressure. Consuming certain things on an empty stomach in the morning can help manage these conditions.

BharatMay 13, 2025 / 02:36 pm

Patrika Desk

Daily Habits Good for Heart and Diabetes: If you have sugar (diabetes) or high BP (high blood pressure), the single best way to keep them under control is to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Experts say that there are many things that can change your blood sugar level, sometimes increasing or decreasing it dramatically.
Your diet plays a crucial role, as both your sugar and BP depend largely on what you eat and drink. Therefore, there are certain things you can do on an empty stomach (Daily Habits Good for Heart and Diabetes) in the morning to help control both your sugar and BP.

1. Turmeric Tea – Boost Immunity, Reduce Sugar

Curcumin in turmeric (Turmeric) is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. Drinking turmeric tea on an empty stomach:

Helps control blood sugar

Keeps blood pressure stable
Protects cells from free radicals

Reduces the risk of heart disease

How to drink:

Mix half a teaspoon of turmeric in lukewarm water and consume it on an empty stomach in the morning.

2. Amla – Vitamin C Superfood

Amla (Indian Gooseberry) is considered nectar in Indian Ayurveda. The Vitamin C in it:

Increases insulin sensitivity

Reduces oxidative stress

Controls blood pressure
Helps prevent complications of diabetes

How to take:

Eat 1 raw amla or drink its juice every morning.

3. Flax Seeds – Small Seeds, Big Impact

Omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and lignan present in flax seeds (Flax Seeds):
Keep blood sugar stable

Slow down carbohydrate digestion, preventing sugar spikes

Help lower blood pressure

Improve heart health

How to take:

Take 1 teaspoon of ground flaxseed with warm water on an empty stomach.

4. Pomegranate Juice – Health with Taste

Polyphenols and Vitamin C present in pomegranate (Pomegranate):

Reduce insulin resistance

Reduce inflammation

Balance blood pressure

Strengthen the digestive system
How to take:

Drink half a cup of fresh pomegranate juice (without sugar) on an empty stomach in the morning.

5. Cinnamon Water – Sweet Spice, Sweet Control

Elements present in cinnamon (Cinnamon):
Increase insulin efficiency

Control blood sugar levels

Reduce cholesterol and triglycerides

Improve heart health

How to take:

Soak a pinch of cinnamon in water overnight, strain and drink on an empty stomach in the morning.

Daily Habits Good for Heart and Diabetes: Regularity is the Real Key

These measures don’t require expensive treatment; only regularity and correct information are necessary. Remember, preventing illness is better than fighting it. Start your day with these 5 healthy habits and keep your blood sugar and blood pressure under control naturally.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for awareness only and is not a substitute for any medical advice. Readers are advised to consult a specialist or doctor before adopting any medication or treatment.

