scriptMillions of Litres of Water Disappear Daily from Pipeline: Officials Silent, Accountability in Question | Latest News | Patrika News
Special

Millions of Litres of Water Disappear Daily from Pipeline: Officials Silent, Accountability in Question

Crores of litres of water vanish daily between Renwal and Balawala pump house.

JaipurOct 12, 2024 / 11:54 am

Patrika Desk

jaipur_no_water_supply.jpg

Jaipur Today No Water Supply

You’ve likely heard of water theft from main supply lines, but now a shocking case has emerged: millions of litres of water are disappearing daily from the pipeline supplying water from the Bisalpur dam to Jaipur. Water supply officials are attempting to dodge responsibility for the problem.
Meanwhile, the Bisalpur dam is overflowing, and water has been released from the dam for almost a month, but still, more than half of the areas in Gulab Nagar are facing water scarcity.

Engineers’ claims of supplying water from the Bisalpur system to Jaipur city are being questioned. Although 53 crore litres of water reach Surajpura from Renwal pumping station, only 51 crore litres of water reach Balawala pumping station. The mystery of the disappearance of 2 crore litres of water remains unsolved.
More than half of the city is facing water scarcity. Despite getting full supply from the Bisalpur system in the last 15 days, 60% of the city is facing water scarcity. Women in Jagatpura’s Ashish Vihar area gheraoed the pump house, which exposed the false claims of engineers. Patrika investigated the Bisalpur pipeline from Renewal to Balawala and found that water was leaking from an air valve near L&T Road in Manpur Teela village. Residents were using this water for drinking and bathing purposes. They claim that this water has been leaking for years.
What do officials say?

According to Additional Chief Engineer, Jaipur, Shubhanshu Dixit, “About 2 crore litres of water are missing from Renwal pumping station to Balawala, which could be due to a difference in flow meters. The leakage of water from the air valve is a routine process.”

News / Special / Millions of Litres of Water Disappear Daily from Pipeline: Officials Silent, Accountability in Question

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Smuggling of Donkeys from Rajasthan: Beauty Products in China

National News

Smuggling of Donkeys from Rajasthan: Beauty Products in China

in 3 hours

Instant Migraine Relief: Get Instant Relief from Severe Migraines with These Simple Remedies

Health

Instant Migraine Relief: Get Instant Relief from Severe Migraines with These Simple Remedies

17 hours ago

The woman’s unexpected move exposed the corruption of the employee who demanded a bribe of 50 thousand

News Bulletin

The woman’s unexpected move exposed the corruption of the employee who demanded a bribe of 50 thousand

16 hours ago

Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

National News

Tata gets a new chairman, now he will handle the entire legacy

16 hours ago

Latest Special

SI Paper Leak: New revelations of SOG shake RPA, 3 station in-charges flee; those who went on leave are also missing

Special

SI Paper Leak: New revelations of SOG shake RPA, 3 station in-charges flee; those who went on leave are also missing

in 4 hours

Rajasthan Train Accident: Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express and Tractor Collided

Special

Rajasthan Train Accident: Shri Ganganagar-Tilak Bridge Express and Tractor Collided

in 4 hours

Rajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred

Special

Rajasthan News: 80 Transfer Lists in 10 Months in Rajasthan, Nearly 2000 Officials Transferred

18 hours ago

Rajasthan News: Undertrial Prisoner Committed Suicide in Suratgarh Jail

Special

Rajasthan News: Undertrial Prisoner Committed Suicide in Suratgarh Jail

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.