Millions of Litres of Water Disappear Daily from Pipeline: Officials Silent, Accountability in Question

Meanwhile, the Bisalpur dam is overflowing, and water has been released from the dam for almost a month, but still, more than half of the areas in Gulab Nagar are facing water scarcity. Engineers’ claims of supplying water from the Bisalpur system to Jaipur city are being questioned. Although 53 crore litres of water reach Surajpura from Renwal pumping station, only 51 crore litres of water reach Balawala pumping station. The mystery of the disappearance of 2 crore litres of water remains unsolved.

More than half of the city is facing water scarcity. Despite getting full supply from the Bisalpur system in the last 15 days, 60% of the city is facing water scarcity. Women in Jagatpura’s Ashish Vihar area gheraoed the pump house, which exposed the false claims of engineers. Patrika investigated the Bisalpur pipeline from Renewal to Balawala and found that water was leaking from an air valve near L&T Road in Manpur Teela village. Residents were using this water for drinking and bathing purposes. They claim that this water has been leaking for years.

What do officials say? According to Additional Chief Engineer, Jaipur, Shubhanshu Dixit, “About 2 crore litres of water are missing from Renwal pumping station to Balawala, which could be due to a difference in flow meters. The leakage of water from the air valve is a routine process.”