Indian Railways: 9 trains will be cancelled from 15 to 18 November, passengers going to this city will be affected

Trains to be Cancelled For this work, a traffic and power block will be taken on 15, 16 and 17 November. Due to this, 9 trains running between Raipur and Bilaspur will be cancelled on different days, causing inconvenience to passengers. According to railway officials, after the completion of the work, commuters will get facilities and the operation of trains will also become more efficient.
Bilaspur-Raipur route passengers, especially working professionals who commute daily by train, will face problems due to the cancellation of trains for three days.
See Names
- – On 15 November, 08728 Raipur-Bilaspur MEMU will be cancelled.
– On 15 November, 08733 and 08734 Bilaspur-Gevra Road-Bilaspur MEMU will be cancelled.
– On 15 and 16 November, 08719 Bilaspur-Raipur MEMU will be cancelled.
– On 16 November, 08727 Bilaspur-Raipur MEMU will be cancelled.
– On 17 November, 08261 Bilaspur-Raipur Passenger will be cancelled.
– On 17 November, 08275 Raipur-Junagarh Road Passenger will be cancelled.
– On 18 November, 08276 Junagarh-Raipur Road Passenger will be cancelled.
– On 18 November, 08280 Raipur-Korba Passenger will be cancelled.