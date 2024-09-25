Achievement: Model village for tourism in the state, Savarvani village of the district

The holders of homestays from two states, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, have recently visited Savarvani village. On Tuesday, the operators of homestays in Dhussavan village, along with the members of the Responsible Tourism Awareness Committee, Dhussavan, visited Savarvani and saw the activities being carried out here. They also interacted with the tourists staying here. So far, exposure teams from various districts of the state have visited Savarvani for three days and have seen the homestays, food, facilities, and other activities being provided to tourists.

The team will create homestays like Savarvani in their village The team will create homestays in their village like the Savarvani model, so that tourism can be promoted in the state and tourists can feel safe. The concept of Responsible Tourism by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is also behind showcasing the Savarvani model to homestay holders from other states and districts. According to Nodal Officer, District Archaeology, Tourism, and Culture Council, Balram Rajput, several development works are being carried out in Savarvani village under the guidance of Collector Shilendra Singh. Special attention is being paid to cleanliness in the village, and focus is on ensuring that tourists do not face any inconvenience.