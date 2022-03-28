94 वें ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड के लिए नॉमिनेट हुईं ये फिल्में, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

ऑस्कर 2022 अवॉर्डस के नामांकन की घोषणा लॉस एंजेलिस के डॉल्बी थिएटर में रविवार 27 मार्च को से किया जा रहा है, यानी की भारत के समय के हिसाब से 28 मार्च।

किसी भी फिल्म को एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स यानी ऑस्कर से सम्मानित किया जाना अपने आप में एक बड़ी उपबल्धि मानी जाती है। अब 94वें एकेडमी अवॉर्ड्स का भी ऐलान हो चुका है। 27 मार्च को लॉस एंजेलिस के डॉल्बी थिएटर में ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड्स का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। आज हम आपको बता रहें हैं कि आस्कर के लिए नामांकित हुई कौन सी फिल्में और एक्टर्स हैं।

2022 Oscar: 94th Academy Award Winners and Nominees list

सिनेमा जगत की दुनिया में सबसे प्रतिष्ठित ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड्स 2022 की नामांकित फिल्मों और एक्टर्स की लिस्ट इस प्रकार हैं।





बेस्ट पिक्चर



Nightmare Alley

Don't Look Up

Dune

Drive My Car

Belfast

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

King Richard

CODA







बेस्ट एक्टर



Andrew Garfield (tick, tick...BOOM!)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Will Smith (King Richard)





बेस्ट एक्ट्रेस



Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Penélope Cruz (Madres paralelas)







बेस्ट ओरिजिनल सॉन्ग



No Time To Die (Billie Eilish, FINNEAS)

Dos Oruguitas (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Somehow You Do (From The Motion Picture "Four Good Days") (Diane Warren)

Be Alive (From the Motion Picture “King Richard”) (Beyoncé, DIXSON)

Down to Joy (Van Morrison)







लाइव एक्शन शॉर्ट फिल्म



The Long Goodbye (Riz Ahmed, Aneil Karia)

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run (Maria Brendle, Nadine Luchinger)

Please Hold (Kristen Davila, Omer Levin Menekse)

On My Mind (Kim Magnusson, Martin Strange-Hansen

The Dress (Maciej Slesicki, Tadeusz Lysiak)







बेस्ट एनिमेटेड फीचर



Encanto

Luca

Flee

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon





इंटरनेशनल फीचर फिल्म



Flee

Drive My Car

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World





बेस्ट ओरिजिनल स्क्रीनप्ले



Don't Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)







बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्टर



Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)





बेस्ट सपोर्टिंग एक्ट्रेस



Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Judi Dench (Belfast)







बेस्ट डायरेक्टर



Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)





बेस्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री फीचर



Ascension

Writing with Fire

Flee

Attica

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)







बेस्ट एडेप्टेड स्क्रीनप्ले



The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

Dune (Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts)

Drive My Car Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)

CODA (Sian Heder)





बेस्ट मेकअप और हेयरस्टाइल



The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Linda Dowds, Justin Raleigh, Stephanie Ingram)

Dune (Eva von Bahr, Donald Mowat, Love Larson)

House of Gucci (Frederic Aspiras, Göran Lundström, Anna-Carin Lock

Cruella (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon)

Coming 2 America (Michael Marino, Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer)







बेस्ट विजुअल इफेक्ट



Dune

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings





बेस्ट ओरिजिनल स्कोर



Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Don't Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood)

Madres paralelas (Alberto Iglesias)







बेस्ट एनिमेटेड शॉर्ट फिल्म



Robin Robin (Michael Please, Dan Ojari)

The Windshield Wiper (Alberto Mielgo, Leo Sanchez Barbosa)

Affairs Of The Art (Joanna Quinn, Les Mills)

Boxballet (Anton Dyakov)

Beast (Hugo Covarrubias, Tevo Diaz)





बेस्ट शॉर्ट डॉक्यूमेंट्री



When We Were Bullies (Jay Rosenblatt)

Audible (Matt Ogens, Geoff McLean)

The Queen of Basketball (Ben Proudfoot)

Lead Me Home (Pedro Kos, Jon Shenk)

Three Songs for Benazir (Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei)







बेस्ट सिनेमेटोग्राफी



Nightmare Alley (Dan Laustsen)

Dune (Greig Fraser)

The Power of the Dog (Ari Wegner)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Bruno Delbonnel)

West Side Story (Janusz Kamiński)





बेस्ट कॉस्ट्यूम डिजाइन



Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

Dune (Jacqueline West, Bob Morgan)

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Jacqueline Durran, Massimo Cantini Parrini)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)







बेस्ट फिल्म एडिटिंग



Don't Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

tick, tick...BOOM! (Andrew Weisblum, Myron I. Kerstein)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)





बेस्ट प्रोडक्शन डिजाइन



Nightmare Alley (Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau)

Dune (Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsi Sipos)

The Power of the Dog (Grant Major, Amber Richards)

The Tragedy of Macbeth (Stefan Dechant, Nancy Haigh)

West Side Story (Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo)







बेस्ट साउंड



Dune

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

No Time to Die





