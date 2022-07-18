scriptUS Restaurant Sells Dosa as 'Naked Crepe' for Rs 1400 and Desis are Appalled | ये अमेरिकन रेस्टोरेंट फैंसी नाम देकर बेच रहा भारतीय व्यंजन, कीमत सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे होश | Patrika News

ये अमेरिकन रेस्टोरेंट फैंसी नाम देकर बेच रहा भारतीय व्यंजन, कीमत सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने इस रेस्टोरेंट के मेनू को शेयर किया है, लोगों ने कहा इस रेस्टोरेंट ने न सिर्फ दक्षिण भारतीय व्यंजनों जैसे डोसा और इडली को फैंसी नाम दिया है बल्कि वह इन्हें 5-6 गुना कीमत पर बेच रहा है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: July 18, 2022 10:01:00 pm

भारतीय व्यंजनों की जितनी वैरायटी है, उतनी शायद किसी और देश में नहीं है। इसकी बड़ी वजह भारत की सांस्कृतिक, भौगोलिक और ऐतिहासिक विविधता है। एक सर्वे में खुलासा हुआ था कि भारत से बाहर रह हरे 93 फीसदी भारतीय अपना ही भोजन पसंद करते हैं। वहीं अगर दुनिया में आप कहीं भी चले जाएं, कुछ दिनों बाद आपको देसी खाने की याद सताने ही लगती है। अपनी इस क्रेविंग को शांत करने के लिए फिर आप भारतीय रेस्टोरेंट की खोज करने लगते हैं। लेकिन हम जिस रेस्टोरेंट की बात करने जा रहे हैं वहां भारतीय व्यंजनों के नाम सुनकर शायद आपका दिमाग घूम जाए।
ये अमेरिकन रेस्टोरेंट फैंसी नाम देकर बेच रहा भारतीय व्यंजन, कीमत सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे होश
ये अमेरिकन रेस्टोरेंट फैंसी नाम देकर बेच रहा भारतीय व्यंजन, कीमत सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे होश
भारत में राज्यों के हिसाब से कई तरह के पकवान लोकप्रिय हैं। सभी राज्यों के खाने का अपना अलग स्वाद है, जिसे दूसरे राज्यों के लोग भी खूब पसंद करते हैं और बड़े चाव से खाते हैं। जैसे पूरब में माछेर झोल तो पश्चिम में दाल बाटी और उत्तर में छोले भटूरे, तो दक्षिण में इडली या डोसा आदि। अगर आपसे पूछा जाए की प्लेन डोसा के लिए आप कितनी कीमत देतें हैं? शायद आपका जवाब होगा 50-60 रुपए या फिर ज्यादा से ज्यादा 200-300 रुपए। लेकिन इस रेस्टोरेंट में इसी डोसे को फैंसी नाम देकर 1000 रुपए से भी ज्यादा कीमत में बेचा जा रहा है।
यहीं नहीं दक्षिण भारतीय व्यंजनों को अंग्रेजी नाम देकर न इन्होंने भारतीय व्यंजनों का अपमान किया है बल्कि इसकी कीमत भी 5 से 6 गुना लगाई गई है। अमेरिका में भारतीय भोजन परोसने वाले सिएटल स्थित 'इंडियन क्रेप कंपनी होटल' के मेनू ने सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा रखा है। इस रेस्टोरेंट में भारतीय व्यंजनों के नाम बदल कर इन्हें ओरिजनल कीमत से कहीं ज्यादा रेट पर बेचा जा रहा है। जिसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोग अलग-अलग रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।
इस रेस्टोरेंट के मेनू की कई तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। मेनू में सांभर में डूबा हुआ एक 'कटोरा वड़ा' को 'डंक्ड डोनट डिलाइट' का नाम दिया गया है, जबकि 'सादा डोसा' को 'नेकेड क्रेप' बताया गया है। मसाला डोसा को 'स्मैश्ड पोटैटो क्रेप' का नाम दिया गया है। सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोग इनके नामों को लेकर अपना गुस्सा जता रहे हैं, तो वहीं कुछ लोग इनकी कीमत देखकर हैरान हो रहे हैं।

यह भी पढ़ें

इस देश में आप बनकर जा रहे हैं मेहमान तो गलती से भी न मांगे 'नमक', अगर मांग लिया तो होगा बुरा अंजाम!

newsletter

Archana Keshri

Home / Delhi / New Delhi

अगली खबर

right-arrow

बिहार में अक्टूबर से बड़ा आंदोलन छेड़ेंगे राकेश टिकैत, किसानों से कही ये बात

बिहार में अक्टूबर से बड़ा आंदोलन छेड़ेंगे राकेश टिकैत, किसानों से कही ये बात

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
REET 2022: परीक्षार्थियों के लिए अभी-अभी आई ये बड़ी खबर...
2
इन तीन तारीख में जन्मे लोगों को 35 साल के बाद सुनहरी सफलता मिलने की रहती है संभावना
3
3 दिन बाद कर्क राशि में होगा बुध ग्रह, ये 4 राशि वाले करियर में खूब कमाएंगे लाभ
4
Monsoon : राजस्थान में 72 घंटे जारी रहेगा भारी बारिश का दौर, 5 संभागों में बरसेगी मेहर
5
नाम का पहला अक्षर बता सकता है आपसे जुड़ी ये खास बातें, जानें कैसे होते हैं R नाम वाले लोग
6
jabalpur nagar nigam chunav result live, Election Result Live Updates | जबलपुर लाइव अपडेट: अन्नू ने ख़त्म किया कांग्रेस का सूखा, 18 साल बाद भाजपा का किला ढहाया - देखें वीडियो | Patrika News

शानदार खबरें

3 दिन बाद कर्क राशि में होगा बुध ग्रह, ये 4 राशि वाले करियर में खूब कमाएंगे लाभ
3 दिन बाद कर्क राशि में होगा बुध ग्रह, ये 4 राशि वाले करियर में खूब कमाएंगे लाभ
इन तीन तारीख में जन्मे लोगों को 35 साल के बाद सुनहरी सफलता मिलने की रहती है संभावना
इन तीन तारीख में जन्मे लोगों को 35 साल के बाद सुनहरी सफलता मिलने की रहती है संभावना
सावन सोमवार व्रत 2022 कथा: सावन सोमवार व्रत में इस कथा के बिना अधूरी मानी जाती है पूजा
सावन सोमवार व्रत 2022 कथा: सावन सोमवार व्रत में इस कथा के बिना अधूरी मानी जाती है पूजा
REET 2022: परीक्षार्थियों के लिए अभी-अभी आई ये बड़ी खबर...
REET 2022: परीक्षार्थियों के लिए अभी-अभी आई ये बड़ी खबर...
Sawan Somvar 2022 Wishes: सावन के पहले सोमवार की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देने के लिए अपनों को भेजें ये खूबसूरत संदेश
Sawan Somvar 2022 Wishes: सावन के पहले सोमवार की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं देने के लिए अपनों को भेजें ये खूबसूरत संदेश
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

राजस्थान में झमाझम बारिश के बाद बांधों से आई खुशखबरीनाम का पहला अक्षर बता सकता है आपसे जुड़ी ये खास बातें, जानें कैसे होते हैं R नाम वाले लोगससुराल में गुडलक लेकर आती हैं इस मूलांक की लड़कियां, पति की चमका देती हैं किस्मतराजस्थान के 9 जिलों में आज भारी से अति भारी बरसात का अलर्टइन तारीख में जन्मे लोग रिस्क वाले काम से खूब कमाते हैं पैसा, मंगल ग्रह का रहता है विशेष प्रभावकांवड़यात्रा में डीजे बंद कराने के बाद मचा बवाल, BJP नेता को जड़ा थप्पड़इन 2 राशियों के लिए पुखराज रत्न माना जाता है वरदान, चमका देता है किस्मतSawan Somvar Vrat Ke Niyam: सावन सोमवार व्रत के नियम, जानें क्या करें और क्या न करें

बड़ी खबरें

क्या अब भारत में भी मंकीपॉक्स का बढ़ने लगा खतरा? दो केस सामने आने के बाद केंद्र ने जारी किये दिशा-निर्देशNavy Swavlamban Program: नेवी के प्रोग्राम में बोले PM मोदी- हमारे जवानों के पास वो हथियार होगा जो विरोधी सोच भी नहीं सकेगाNational Herald case: सोनिया गांधी के ‘उत्पीडऩ’ के खिलाफ कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन 21 कोबिहार में अक्टूबर से बड़ा आंदोलन छेड़ेंगे राकेश टिकैत, किसानों से कही ये बातPresidential Election 2022: कांग्रेस के अपने MLA ही उसके साथ नहीं, असम के बाद हरियाणा में भी NDA उम्मीदवार को दिया वोटGST Rate Hike: आटा-दाल चावल महंगा कर गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग की कमर तोड़ रही सरकार, अमीरों पर रहम क्यों?Nashik News: गुरु पूर्णिमा के अवसर पर शिरडी में श्रद्धालुओं ने चढ़ाया रिकॉर्ड चढ़ावा, सिर्फ 3 दिन के भीतर 5 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा का किया दानआईपीएल में बेन स्टोक्स द्वारा खेली गई सर्वश्रेष्ठ पारी
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.