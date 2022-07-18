ये अमेरिकन रेस्टोरेंट फैंसी नाम देकर बेच रहा भारतीय व्यंजन, कीमत सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

There’s more. pic.twitter.com/BinMJf01Ci— Aniruddha (@rapidsnail) July 17, 2022
If Indians can pronounce croissant and bouillabaisse, western people can pronounce dosa, medu wada and idli. Use the real names of these dishes. https://t.co/OPIpiP5T7W— brojack (@dontwannashar3) July 17, 2022
Sacrilege! When we are calling a pizza a pizza everywhere in the world! Why not dosa ? ! #Savesoil— Isha Prashanti for #Savesoil (@IshaPrashanti) July 17, 2022
यहीं नहीं दक्षिण भारतीय व्यंजनों को अंग्रेजी नाम देकर न इन्होंने भारतीय व्यंजनों का अपमान किया है बल्कि इसकी कीमत भी 5 से 6 गुना लगाई गई है। अमेरिका में भारतीय भोजन परोसने वाले सिएटल स्थित 'इंडियन क्रेप कंपनी होटल' के मेनू ने सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा रखा है। इस रेस्टोरेंट में भारतीय व्यंजनों के नाम बदल कर इन्हें ओरिजनल कीमत से कहीं ज्यादा रेट पर बेचा जा रहा है। जिसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोग अलग-अलग रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।
Why can't they use the original names? Others things can be given in explanation. Sushi is called sushi everywhere and not "Raw boneless fish chunks wrapped in celery".— Vijayan (@IVijayan2) July 17, 2022
imagine telling a 99 variety dosa guy that they’re selling a masala dosa for Rs.1500— sadi🦋 (@sadizzle) July 16, 2022
They whitewashed our dishes Im gon cry https://t.co/Isd2wPlLmF— ` (@TENSDlOR) July 18, 2022
This is such a shame, call a dosa a dosa. People of other cultures do not change the names of their dishes to sell it. https://t.co/tu404vujBf— mirchi🥇 (@PaidBWPR) July 18, 2022
इस रेस्टोरेंट के मेनू की कई तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही है। मेनू में सांभर में डूबा हुआ एक 'कटोरा वड़ा' को 'डंक्ड डोनट डिलाइट' का नाम दिया गया है, जबकि 'सादा डोसा' को 'नेकेड क्रेप' बताया गया है। मसाला डोसा को 'स्मैश्ड पोटैटो क्रेप' का नाम दिया गया है। सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ लोग इनके नामों को लेकर अपना गुस्सा जता रहे हैं, तो वहीं कुछ लोग इनकी कीमत देखकर हैरान हो रहे हैं।
