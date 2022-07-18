ये अमेरिकन रेस्टोरेंट फैंसी नाम देकर बेच रहा भारतीय व्यंजन, कीमत सुनकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

भारत में राज्यों के हिसाब से कई तरह के पकवान लोकप्रिय हैं। सभी राज्यों के खाने का अपना अलग स्वाद है, जिसे दूसरे राज्यों के लोग भी खूब पसंद करते हैं और बड़े चाव से खाते हैं। जैसे पूरब में माछेर झोल तो पश्चिम में दाल बाटी और उत्तर में छोले भटूरे, तो दक्षिण में इडली या डोसा आदि। अगर आपसे पूछा जाए की प्लेन डोसा के लिए आप कितनी कीमत देतें हैं? शायद आपका जवाब होगा 50-60 रुपए या फिर ज्यादा से ज्यादा 200-300 रुपए। लेकिन इस रेस्टोरेंट में इसी डोसे को फैंसी नाम देकर 1000 रुपए से भी ज्यादा कीमत में बेचा जा रहा है।

If Indians can pronounce croissant and bouillabaisse, western people can pronounce dosa, medu wada and idli. Use the real names of these dishes. https://t.co/OPIpiP5T7W— brojack (@dontwannashar3) July 17, 2022

Sacrilege! When we are calling a pizza a pizza everywhere in the world! Why not dosa ? ! #Savesoil— Isha Prashanti for #Savesoil (@IshaPrashanti) July 17, 2022

Why can't they use the original names? Others things can be given in explanation. Sushi is called sushi everywhere and not "Raw boneless fish chunks wrapped in celery".— Vijayan (@IVijayan2) July 17, 2022

यहीं नहीं दक्षिण भारतीय व्यंजनों को अंग्रेजी नाम देकर न इन्होंने भारतीय व्यंजनों का अपमान किया है बल्कि इसकी कीमत भी 5 से 6 गुना लगाई गई है। अमेरिका में भारतीय भोजन परोसने वाले सिएटल स्थित 'इंडियन क्रेप कंपनी होटल' के मेनू ने सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा रखा है। इस रेस्टोरेंट में भारतीय व्यंजनों के नाम बदल कर इन्हें ओरिजनल कीमत से कहीं ज्यादा रेट पर बेचा जा रहा है। जिसे लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर लोग अलग-अलग रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।