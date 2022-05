राजस्थान के कप्तान Sanju Samson की लव स्टोरी फेसबुक से हुई थी शुरू, पत्नी की खूबसूरती देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

The best Christmas Gift is to realise how much we already have !!!☺️🙏🏼 #merrychristmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/0UxwGKJjCy

Charu and I love heading out on road trips! That's the way we plan our holidays.

This makes us team #RoadtripRiders in the @clubmahindra #FamilyPremierLeague!

Yours? Visit https://t.co/yUggPC8H49 to play for your family and win from 75 free

holidays! pic.twitter.com/MQWOvB0fvl — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) November 18, 2020