जयपुर के तस्कर के पास मिला 1.91 करोड़ का गोल्ड, दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर सोने के बिस्किट के साथ ऐसे पकड़ा

Customs, IGI Airport

Date: 25.04.2025

Operation: AIU, IGI Airport, New Delhi

Seizure: 2 kg gold (24 carat)

Value: Rs 1.91 crores



Based on profiling, a male Indian passenger arriving from Dubai to Delhi by flight number SG-6 dated 25.04.2025 was intercepted at the exit of the… pic.twitter.com/6QDABgSFWl