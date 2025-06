राजस्थान के इन दो गांवों की दुनियाभर में हो रही चर्चा, इस बड़ी उपलब्धि पर PM मोदी बोले- ‘Great News’

Tally 91!



On the eve of #EnvironmentDay, India has two new entrants to the list of Wetlands of International Importance.



The latest to join the list of Ramsar sites in India are:



1⃣ Khichan, in Phalodi, Rajasthan

2⃣ Menar in Udaipur, Rajasthan



This addition takes our tally… pic.twitter.com/OcnbzIqKVg