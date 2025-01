निकिता और अनुराग सिंघानिया को मिली जमानत, अतुल के पिता ने कहा-बेल नहीं मिलनी चाहिए थी…

#WATCH | Samastipur, Bihar | Atul Subhash suicide case | On bail granted to accused Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, Pawan Kumar Modi, father of deceased Atul Subhash says, "Bail is granted under legal process, but they shouldn't have been granted bail. I… pic.twitter.com/DXInhaC4qj