महाकुंभ या मृत्युकुंभ: ममता बनर्जी के बयान पर भीड़े ब्रजेश और अखिलेश, कहा- उन्होंने ठीक ही कहा है 

#WATCH | Lucknow | On West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says, "What West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said is right. People from her state have also lost lives…A large number of people who had come from Bengal and other states have died.… pic.twitter.com/dEnKKHspQB