एडवेंचर बना काल! बुशी डैम में 5, दूधगंगा नदी में 2 और तम्हिनी घाट में नेशनल एथलीट ने गंवाई जान

Swapnil Dhawade (38) jumped into Tamhini Ghat Waterfall, MH, & tried to swim out. The water swept him away and he drowned, his body was recovered.

Lesson:👉The speed of water current in a waterfall is too fast for humans to swim, stay far away from raging river.

👉Dont make reels pic.twitter.com/TCRQCqfBk4