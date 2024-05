Monsoon Update : आ गया मॉनसून! इस दिन महाराष्ट्र और मुंबई में होगी एंट्री, जानें बड़ी अपडेट

Southwest Monsoon 2024 has advanced into some parts of Maldives& Comorin area and some parts of South Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and South Andaman Sea today,the 19th May, 2024.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 5°N/75°E,6°N/80°E, 7°N/85°E, Nancowry and 10°N/100°E pic.twitter.com/Q2TznBWr4Q