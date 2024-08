Mumbai Rains: मुंबई समेत पूरे महाराष्ट्र से बारिश गायब! मौसम विभाग ने बताया अब कब बरसेंगे बादल

🇮🇳 Aug,IMD Rainfall forecast nxt 4 weeks

Wk1:Some parts of Odisha,GWB, Jharkhand,Chhattisgarh,Rajasthan, MP, adj N India to get abve normal RF.West coast,adj central India BN RF during wk

Wk 2:AN RF cont ovr many parts

Wk3,4:Mostly normal expected with slight BN ovr NE reg wk 3 pic.twitter.com/VuEkmsgsnu