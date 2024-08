महाराष्ट्र में शिवाजी महाराज की 35 फुट ऊंची प्रतिमा गिरी, 8 महीने पहले PM मोदी ने किया था अनावरण

KADI NINDA ALERT | The 35-foot statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, proudly unveiled by coalition dealer, Narendra Modi, at a fort in Sindhudurg district eight months ago collapsed today.



We humbly request everyone to do 'Kadi Ninda' to strongly condemn the reckless act of… pic.twitter.com/KKuWyYcLuH