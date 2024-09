सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर के महाप्रसाद में चूहे! वीडियो हुआ वायरल, ट्रस्ट ने शुरू की जांच

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐝𝐝𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐤 𝐩𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐚𝐝 𝐥𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐨𝐬 |Video showing litter of rats in ladoo prasad packets kept in a plastic basket has gone viral. Temple committee chief Sada Sarvankar announced inquiry under Deputy Commissioner of Police. pic.twitter.com/GxlLNJW7KI