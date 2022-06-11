इससे पहले उन्होंने ट्विट करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से सवाल पूछा था कि दी आप दंगाइयों को रोकने में विफल रही हैं। मुझे घर में नजरबंद करने की बजाय बंगाल में शांति व्यवस्था बहाल करने के लिए काम करिए।
On instruction of CM @MamataOfficial, Bengal police has house arrested me.— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) June 11, 2022
Didi, Bengal need strong action against people destroying property and disturbing peace in the state and not house arrest of BJP leaders.
Your protection to them is giving fuel to the fire. pic.twitter.com/QAAICp0OJE
सुकांत मजूमदार ने सीएम ममता और बंगाल के अधिकारियों से आग्रह किया है कि उपद्रवियों के खिलाफ कड़े एक्शन लिए जाए। साथ ही नसीहत भी दी है कि उपद्रवियों का तुष्टिकरण बंद करें। बता दें हावड़ा के मनसतला में शुक्रवार को बीजेपी के पार्टी कार्यालय में तोड़फोड़ की गई और आगजनी भी हुई। सुकांत मजूमदार को इसी पार्टी कार्यालय का दौरा करने के लिए जाने वाले थे।
Bengal police has house arrested me. CM @MamataOfficial has failed in controlling the rioters. The visuals we see from various places in Bengal are deeply concerning. Request CM @MamataOfficial to take strong action against rioters & stop appeasement. pic.twitter.com/rQqV7ejehA— Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) June 11, 2022