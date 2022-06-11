scriptBarricade Outside West Bengal BJP Chief Home violence broke out Howrah | हाउस अरेस्ट हुए पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा अध्‍यक्ष सुकांत मजूमदार, पुलिस ने हिंसा प्रभावित हावड़ा में जाने से रोका | Patrika News

पश्चिम बंगाल में पिछले तीन दिनों से जारी हिंसक घटनाओं के बीच शनिवार को पुलिस ने प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष सुकांत मजूमदार को घर में नजरबंद कर दिया है। शुक्रवार को बीजेपी कार्यालय में हुई तोड़फोड़ और आगजनी हुई थी जिसका सुकांत मजूमदार दौरा करने के लिए जाने वाले थे।

Published: June 11, 2022 04:31:41 pm

पश्चिम बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष सुकांत मजूमदार को शनिवार को पुलिस ने हावड़ा जिले में मौजूदा कानून-व्यवस्था की स्थिति का हवाला देते हुए हिंसा प्रभावित इलाकों का दौरा करने से रोक दिया। पिछले तीन दिनों से जारी हिंसक घटनाओं के बीच पुलिस ने प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष सुकांत मजूमदार को घर में नजरबंद कर दिया है। इसकी जानकारी खुद मजूमदार ने दी है। मजूमदार ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी के निर्देश पर बंगाल पुलिस ने मुझे हाउस अरेस्ट कर लिया है।
उन्होंने ट्विटर पर एक वीडियो शेयर की है, और लिखा, "सीएम ममता बनर्जी के निर्देश पर बंगाल पुलिस ने मुझे हाउस अरेस्ट कर लिया है। दीदी, बंगाल को संपत्ति को नष्ट करने और राज्य में शांति भंग करने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जरूरत है न कि भाजपा नेताओं को नजरबंद करने की। हिंसा फैलानेवालों को आपका प्रोटेक्‍शन आग में घी डालने का कार्य कर रहा है।"
इससे पहले उन्होंने ट्विट करते हुए मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से सवाल पूछा था कि दी आप दंगाइयों को रोकने में विफल रही हैं। मुझे घर में नजरबंद करने की बजाय बंगाल में शांति व्यवस्था बहाल करने के लिए काम करिए।
सुकांत मजूमदार ने सीएम ममता और बंगाल के अधिकारियों से आग्रह किया है कि उपद्रवियों के खिलाफ कड़े एक्‍शन लिए जाए। साथ ही नसीहत भी दी है कि उपद्रवियों का तुष्टिकरण बंद करें। बता दें हावड़ा के मनसतला में शुक्रवार को बीजेपी के पार्टी कार्यालय में तोड़फोड़ की गई और आगजनी भी हुई। सुकांत मजूमदार को इसी पार्टी कार्यालय का दौरा करने के लिए जाने वाले थे।
हिंसक प्रदर्शन के बीच बंगाल भाजपा अध्यक्ष सुकांत मजूमदार समेत अन्य भाजपा नेताओं को पुलिस ने शनिवार को हिंसाग्रस्त हावड़ा जाने से रोक दिया गया है। हालांकि सुकांत बीजेपी कार्यलय का हाल देखने तो न जा सके, मगर पार्टी के अखिल भारतीय सह अध्यक्ष दिलीप घोष आज सुबह मानसताला अवश्य पहुँच गए। वहीं बीजेपी नेता प्रियंका टिबरेवाल को पहले तो रोका गया फिर उन्हें जाने की अनुमति दे दी गई।

गौरतलब है की पैगंबर मोहम्मद पर भाजपा की निलंबित नेता नुपुर शर्मा की विवादास्पद टिप्पणी को लेकर हावड़ा समेत कुछ हिस्सों में हिंसक विरोध प्रदर्शन शनिवार को लगातार तीसरे दिन जारी है। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्गों को अवरुद्ध कर भाजपा नेताओं की गिरफ्तारी की मांग की जा रही है। स्थिति बिगड़ने पर प्रशासन ने शाम को पूरे हावड़ा जिले में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद करने का ऐलान कर दिया है। वहीं हावड़ा के पूरे उलुबेरिया अनुमंडल में धारा 144 भी लगा दी गई है जो 15 जून तक लागू रहेगा।

