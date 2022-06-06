Indian Railway News: IRCTC ने बदले ट्रेन टिकट बुकिंग के नियम, ऑनलाइन टिकट बुकिंग की लिमिट में किया इजाफा

रेलवे आधार वेरिफाइड अकाउंट यूजर को ज्यादा फायदा दे रही है। मौजूदा वक्त में IRCTC की वेबसाइट या ऐप पर एक यूजर ID जो आधार से लिंक नहीं है उससे एक महीने में अधिकतम 6 टिकट ऑनलाइन बुक कर सकते हैं। वहीं जो यूजर ID आधार से लिंक है उससे एक महीने में अधिकतम 12 टिकट बुक कर सकते हैं।
To facilitate passengers, the limit of booking tickets has been increased to 24 tickets in a month if a user ID is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.https://t.co/SKHK9kGko9— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 6, 2022