Indian Railway News: IRCTC ने बदले ट्रेन टिकट बुकिंग के नियम, ऑनलाइन टिकट बुकिंग की लिमिट में किया इजाफा

रेलवे की यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए भारतीय रेलवे ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। रेलवे द्वारा ऑनलाइन ट्रेन टिकट बुक करने वाले लोगों को अब एक महीने में ज्यादा टिकट बुक करने का मौका मिलेगा। रेलवे ने ऑनलाइन टिकट बुक करने के नियमों में बदलाव किया है।

नई दिल्ली

Published: June 06, 2022 03:40:44 pm

ट्रेन टिकट के लिए आज के समय में ज्यादातर एजेंट के चक्कर लगाने के बजाए खुद ही ऑनलाइन टिकट निकाल लेते हैं। इसमें इंडिन रेलवे की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट इंडियन रेलवे कैटरिंग एंड टूरिज्म कॉरपोरेशन (IRCTC) बहुत काम आती है। लेकिन इससे आप एक अकाउंट पर महीने में सिर्फ 6 टिकट ही निकाल सकते हैं। अगर आपके अकाउंट में Aadhaar लिंक है, तो आपके लिए यह लिमिट बढ़कर 12 हो जाती है। लेकिन अब भारतीय रेलवे ने अपने यूजर के लिए इसकी लिमिट को बढ़ा दिया है। रेलवे ने यात्रियों को बड़ा तोहफा देते हुए टिकट बुकिंग की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी कर दी है।
IRCTC से टिकट बुक करने वालों को बड़ी सुविधा देते हुए अब आप एक महीने में पहले से ज्यादा टिकट बुक कर सकते हैं। रेलवे के अनुसार एक यूजर ID से एक महीने में से एक महीने में अधिकतम 6 टिकट बुक करने की सीमा को बढ़ाकर 12 टिकट करने का फैसला किया है, ये फैसला उन यात्रियों के लिए लिया गया है जो आधर वेरिफाइड नहीं हैं। इसके अलावा आधार से वेरिफाइड यूजर एक महीने में अधिकतम 24 टिकट बुक कर सकते हैं।
रेलवे आधार वेरिफाइड अकाउंट यूजर को ज्यादा फायदा दे रही है। मौजूदा वक्त में IRCTC की वेबसाइट या ऐप पर एक यूजर ID जो आधार से लिंक नहीं है उससे एक महीने में अधिकतम 6 टिकट ऑनलाइन बुक कर सकते हैं। वहीं जो यूजर ID आधार से लिंक है उससे एक महीने में अधिकतम 12 टिकट बुक कर सकते हैं।

