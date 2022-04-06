दिल्ली के मेयर ने लगाया मांस की दुकानों पर प्रतिबंध, तो बिफरा विपक्ष, कहा - 'संविधान अनुमति देता है, जब चाहें खा सकते हैं'

दक्षिण दिल्ली के मेयर की ओर से नवरात्रि के दौरान मांस की दुकानों पर प्रतिबंध को सख्ती के साथ लागू करने के बयान के बाद विपक्ष अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते नजर आ रहे हैं।
नई दिल्ली
Published: April 06, 2022 01:14:18 pm
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस के नेता और जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने एसडीएमसी मेयर पर निशाना साधते हुए ट्वीट किया था, "रमजान के दौरान हम सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त के बीच नहीं खाते हैं। मुझे लगता है कि यह ठीक है अगर हम हर गैर-मुस्लिम निवासी या पर्यटक को सार्वजनिक रूप से खाने से प्रतिबंधित करते हैं, खासकर मुस्लिम बहुल इलाकों में। अगर दक्षिण दिल्ली के लिए बहुसंख्यकवाद सही है, तो उसे जम्मू-कश्मीर (जम्मू और कश्मीर) के लिए भी सही होना चाहिए।"
These maniacs will destroy Indian businesses/livelihoods and Indian culture slowly and surely till we become like Sri Lanka - this meat ban isn’t just about religion it’s all about power and the impunity of imposing it on each of you. It’s about making criminals of 70 % of Delhi— INJESTERS 🇮🇳 (@rockyandmayur) April 5, 2022
तृणमूल कांग्रेस की सांसद महुआ मोइत्रा की भी इस पर प्रतिक्रिया आई है। महुआ मोइत्रा ने नवरात्रि के दौरान दिल्ली के विभिन्न हिस्सों में मांस की दुकानों पर प्रतिबंध की आज आलोचना की है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "मैं दक्षिण दिल्ली में रहती हूं। संविधान मुझे अनुमति देता है कि मैं जब चाहूं मीट खा सकती हूं और दुकानदार को अपना व्यापार चलाने की आजादी देता है।"
During Ramzan we don’t eat between sunrise & sunset. I suppose it’s OK if we ban every non-Muslim resident or tourist from eating in public, especially in the Muslim dominated areas. If majoritarianism is right for South Delhi, it has to be right for J&K. https://t.co/G5VQylmMvB— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 5, 2022
I live in South Delhi.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 6, 2022
The Constitution allows me to eat meat when I like and the shopkeeper the freedom to run his trade.
Full stop.
सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं, मेयर के इस फैसले पर एक्टर रणवीर शौरी ने भी इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है, उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, "अगर 99% नहीं खाते हैं, तो वे नहीं खरीदेंगे! दुकानें क्यों बंद करें?! मेयरजी क्यों तय करते हैं कि दूसरे लोगों की थाली में क्या रहेगा और क्या नहीं?"
They have problem with meat shops in South Delhi, but promises quality beef in North East and Goa.— Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 5, 2022
Hypocrisy thy name is BJP!
If 99% don’t eat, then they won’t buy! Why shut shops?! 🤷🏻♂️— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 4, 2022
Why mayorji deciding what’s on other people’s plates?! #fail https://t.co/iTr5gDYBrU
आपको बता दें, सूर्यन ने पत्र में कहा है कि आम जनता की भावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए, दो अप्रैल से 11 अप्रैल 2022 तक चलने वाले नवरात्रि उत्सव के नौ दिन की अवधि के दौरान मांस की दुकानों को बंद करने के लिए कार्रवाई करने के वास्ते संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश जारी किए जा सकते हैं।
Ridiculous and improbable statistics.. let’s start there 🙄 https://t.co/I8JDZDoC4E— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 5, 2022
Keeping in view the sentiments of the public, necessary directions may be issued to officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the 9-day period of Navratri festival from 2nd April to 11th April:Mukkesh Suryaan, Mayor, South Delhi Municipal Corporation pic.twitter.com/VbeMQCie5q— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2022
सबसे लोकप्रिय
शानदार खबरें
Newsletters
Follow Us
Download Partika Apps
Group Sites
Top Categories
Trending Topics
Trending Stories
बड़ी खबरें