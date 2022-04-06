scriptOpposition React on meat Ban,Constitution allows me to eat when I like | दिल्ली के मेयर ने लगाया मांस की दुकानों पर प्रतिबंध, तो बिफरा विपक्ष, कहा - 'संविधान अनुमति देता है, जब चाहें खा सकते हैं' | Patrika News

दिल्ली के मेयर ने लगाया मांस की दुकानों पर प्रतिबंध, तो बिफरा विपक्ष, कहा - 'संविधान अनुमति देता है, जब चाहें खा सकते हैं'

दक्षिण दिल्ली के मेयर की ओर से नवरात्रि के दौरान मांस की दुकानों पर प्रतिबंध को सख्ती के साथ लागू करने के बयान के बाद विपक्ष अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते नजर आ रहे हैं।

नई दिल्ली

Published: April 06, 2022 01:14:18 pm

कर्नाटक के बाद अब दिल्ली में मीट की दुकानों पर बवाल शुरू हो गया है। साउथ दिल्ली नगर निगम के महापौर के नवरात्रों में मांस की दुकानों को बंद करने के बयान ने भ्रम पैदा कर दिया है। दरअसल निगम के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि इस संबंध में अभी कोई आदेश जारी नहीं किए गए हैं।
दिल्ली के मेयर ने लगाया मांस की दुकानों पर प्रतिबंध, तो बिफरा विपक्ष, कहा - 'संविधान अनुमति देता है, जब चाहें खा सकते हैं'
दिल्ली के मेयर ने लगाया मांस की दुकानों पर प्रतिबंध, तो बिफरा विपक्ष, कहा - 'संविधान अनुमति देता है, जब चाहें खा सकते हैं'
नवरात्रि के चलते दक्षिणी दिल्ली नगर निगम ने मीट की दुकानों को बंद करने का फैसला किया है। मेयर के इस फैसले पर विवाद खड़ा हो गया है और अब लोग सोशल मीडिया पर विरोध जता रहे हैं। दक्षिण दिल्ली नगर निगम के मेयर मुकेश सूर्यन ने कहा कि "नवरात्रि के दौरान, दिल्ली में 99% घर लहसुन और प्याज का भी उपयोग नहीं करते हैं, इसलिए हमने फैसला किया है कि दक्षिण एमसीडी में कोई मांस की दुकान नहीं खुलेगी, फैसला लागू होने के बाद इसका उल्लंघन करने वालों पर जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा। हम भविष्य में इस शर्त के साथ ही लाइसेंस भी जारी करेंगे। हम सभी मांस की दुकानों को सख्ती से बंद कर देंगे। जब मांस नहीं बेचा जाएगा, तो लोग इसे नहीं खाएंगे।"
सोशल मीडिया पर वेज बनाम नॉनवेज की ये लड़ाई धीरे से हिंदू बनाम मुस्लिम की ओर भी बढ़ती जा रही है। एक सोशल मीडिया यूजर ने लिखा है कि ये पागल लोग भारतीय व्यवसायों/आजीविका और भारतीय संस्कृति को धीरे-धीरे और तब तक नष्ट करते रहेंगे जब तक हम श्रीलंका की तरह नहीं बन जाते - यह मीट बैन केवल धर्म के बारे में नहीं है, यह उस ताकत के बारे में है और हर एक पर इसे थोपने की छूट है। यह दिल्ली के 70% को अपराधी बनाने के बारे में है।
राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस के नेता और जम्मू-कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री उमर अब्दुल्ला ने एसडीएमसी मेयर पर निशाना साधते हुए ट्वीट किया था, "रमजान के दौरान हम सूर्योदय और सूर्यास्त के बीच नहीं खाते हैं। मुझे लगता है कि यह ठीक है अगर हम हर गैर-मुस्लिम निवासी या पर्यटक को सार्वजनिक रूप से खाने से प्रतिबंधित करते हैं, खासकर मुस्लिम बहुल इलाकों में। अगर दक्षिण दिल्ली के लिए बहुसंख्यकवाद सही है, तो उसे जम्मू-कश्मीर (जम्मू और कश्मीर) के लिए भी सही होना चाहिए।"
तृणमूल कांग्रेस की सांसद महुआ मोइत्रा की भी इस पर प्रतिक्रिया आई है। महुआ मोइत्रा ने नवरात्रि के दौरान दिल्ली के विभिन्न हिस्सों में मांस की दुकानों पर प्रतिबंध की आज आलोचना की है। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, "मैं दक्षिण दिल्ली में रहती हूं। संविधान मुझे अनुमति देता है कि मैं जब चाहूं मीट खा सकती हूं और दुकानदार को अपना व्यापार चलाने की आजादी देता है।"
यह भी पढ़ें

VHP ने बनाया बड़ा प्लान, पश्चिम बंगाल में रामनवमी पर करने जा रही है यह काम



कांग्रेस के सलमान निजामी ने कहा, "उन्हें दक्षिण दिल्ली में मांस की दुकानों से समस्या है, लेकिन पूर्वोत्तर और गोवा में गुणवत्ता वाले गोमांस का वादा करता है। पाखंड आपका नाम भाजपा है!"
सिर्फ इतना ही नहीं, मेयर के इस फैसले पर एक्टर रणवीर शौरी ने भी इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है, उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, "अगर 99% नहीं खाते हैं, तो वे नहीं खरीदेंगे! दुकानें क्यों बंद करें?! मेयरजी क्यों तय करते हैं कि दूसरे लोगों की थाली में क्या रहेगा और क्या नहीं?"
यह भी पढ़ें

42 सालों तक इस स्टेशन पर नहीं रुकी कोई ट्रेन, शाम ढलने के बाद आज भी नहीं जाता कोई



एक्ट्रेस स्वरा भास्कर ने कहा कि "ये हास्यास्पद और असंभव आंकड़े हैं, चलिए शुरू करते हैं।"
आपको बता दें, सूर्यन ने पत्र में कहा है कि आम जनता की भावनाओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए, दो अप्रैल से 11 अप्रैल 2022 तक चलने वाले नवरात्रि उत्सव के नौ दिन की अवधि के दौरान मांस की दुकानों को बंद करने के लिए कार्रवाई करने के वास्ते संबंधित अधिकारियों को आवश्यक निर्देश जारी किए जा सकते हैं।
newsletter

Archana Keshri

Home / Delhi / New Delhi

अगली खबर

right-arrow

इन 3 बैंकों पर RBI ने लगाया लाखों का जुर्माना, जानिए क्या होगा खाताधरकों पर असर

इन 3 बैंकों पर RBI ने लगाया लाखों का जुर्माना, जानिए क्या होगा खाताधरकों पर असर

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
अपनी पत्नी को रानी बनाकर रखते हैं इन अक्षर के नाम वाले लड़के, बेस्ट पति होते हैं साबित
2
3 दिन बाद कुंभ राशि में होंगे मंगल देव, इस राशियों पर जमकर बरसेगी मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा
3
12 साल बाद बृहस्पति की मीन राशि में होगी वापसी, इस राशि वालों की चमकेगी किस्मत
4
अंक ज्योतिष: जिद्दी और जुनूनी होते हैं इन तारीख में जन्मे लोग, आसानी से नहीं मानते हार
5
लोग जमकर खरीद रहे हैं ये सस्ती SUV! सेफ़्टी में 5 स्टार रेटिंग और बिक्री में Brezza और Creta भी हुईं पीछे
6
पवन एक्सप्रेस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, रेलवे ने कई ट्रेनों को किया निरस्त, कुछ गाड़ियों के रूट बदले

शानदार खबरें

अपनी पत्नी को रानी बनाकर रखते हैं इन अक्षर के नाम वाले लड़के, बेस्ट पति होते हैं साबित
अपनी पत्नी को रानी बनाकर रखते हैं इन अक्षर के नाम वाले लड़के, बेस्ट पति होते हैं साबित
अप्रैल में शनि के कुंभ राशि में प्रवेश करते ही इन दो राशियों को शनि ढैय्या से मिल जाएगी मुक्ति
अप्रैल में शनि के कुंभ राशि में प्रवेश करते ही इन दो राशियों को शनि ढैय्या से मिल जाएगी मुक्ति
Country liquor price decreased : योगी सरकार ने शराबियों की कर दी मौज, महंगाई के बीच सस्ती हुई शराब
Country liquor price decreased : योगी सरकार ने शराबियों की कर दी मौज, महंगाई के बीच सस्ती हुई शराब
3 दिन बाद कुंभ राशि में होंगे मंगल देव, इस राशियों पर जमकर बरसेगी मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा
3 दिन बाद कुंभ राशि में होंगे मंगल देव, इस राशियों पर जमकर बरसेगी मां लक्ष्मी की कृपा
अप्रैल से इस राशि वालों की बढेंगी मुश्किलें, 22 साल बाद शुरू होने जा रही है शनि साढ़े साती
अप्रैल से इस राशि वालों की बढेंगी मुश्किलें, 22 साल बाद शुरू होने जा रही है शनि साढ़े साती
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

अप्रैल में राहु इस राशि वालों को देगा बड़ी राहत, जीवन में आएगी खुशियों की बहारTodays Horoscope- 06 April 2022: मीन- समय हर चीज़ का जवाब देगाग्रहों के राजा सूर्य अपनी उच्च राशि मेष में करने वाले हैं प्रवेश, सोने की तरह चमकेगा इन राशि वालों का करियरआपके साथ होने वाली ये घटनाएं हो सकती हैं किसी शुभ समय का संकेत, ना करें इन्हें नजरअंदाजअंक ज्योतिष: जिद्दी और जुनूनी होते हैं इन तारीख में जन्मे लोग, आसानी से नहीं मानते हारबुध देव 3 दिन बाद मेष राशि में करेंगे प्रवेश, 3 राशि वालों को मिलेगा जबरदस्त लाभइन परिवारों को मिलेगा प्रति राशनकार्ड 35 किलो गेहूं, पढ़े पूरी खबरसुख-समृद्धि के प्रतीक गोमती चक्र के ये उपाय बना सकते हैं आपको मालामाल

बड़ी खबरें

चंडीगढ़ को लेकर एक बार फिर से आमने-सामने क्यों हैं पंजाब और हरियाणा ?पिता के निधन के बाद बेटी को अनुकंपा के आधार पर नौकरी से सुप्रीम कोर्ट का इनकार, कहा- मां की सहमति जरूरीबीजेपी स्थापना दिवस पर बोले पीएम मोदी- देश का अमृतकाल पार्टी के हर कार्यकर्ता के लिए कर्तव्य काल हैPetrol-Diesel Price Hike: पेट्रोल के दामों ने तोड़े सभी रिकॉर्ड, 118 रुपए लीटर के पार, फिर से 88 पैसे की बढ़ोतरीक्या एलोन मस्क के बोर्ड में शामिल होते ही ट्विटर बदल जाएगा?कर्नाटक हिजाब मामले में नारे लगाने वाली छात्रा की अलकायदा ने की तारीफ, चीफ ने बताया बहनवाहन मालिकों के लिए बुरी खबर, अब रजिस्ट्रेशन कराने पर 8 गुणा ज्यादा चुकानी होगी कीमत, इस महीने से लागू हुआ नया नियमखुलासा: 13 मई, 2008 जैसे करने थे जयपुर में सीरियल ब्लास्ट, आठ बोरे विस्फोटक सामग्री बरामद
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.