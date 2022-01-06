PM Security Breach: दोनों पार्टियों में जुबानी जंग जारी, BJP ने बताया साजिश, Congress बोली भीड़ नहीं जुटने की हताशा

scriptPM Security Breach: दोनों पार्टियों में जुबानी जंग जारी, BJP ने बताया साजिश, Congress बोली भीड़ नहीं जुटने की हताशा | PM Security Breach issue BJP -Congress face to face | Patrika News

कांग्रेस पार्टी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने पीएम मोदी के पंजाब (Punjab) दौरे से वापसी पर कहा, "भाजपा पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश और अन्य राज्यों में हार का मुंह सामने देखकर अब ऐसे हथकंडे अपनाने लगी है जिससे न तो प्रधानमंत्री जी के पद की शोभा बढ़ती है और न ही हमारे प्रजातंत्र की।"

January 06, 2022

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी बुधवार को पंजाब पहुंचे थे, परंतु सुरक्षा में चूक (PM Security Breach)और भारी बरसात के कारण उन्हें वापस लौटना पड़ा। इसको लेकर भाजपा ने पंजाब सरकार की लापरवाही को आड़े हाथों लिया तो वहीं कांग्रेस ने इसे भाजपा की हताशा करार दिया। भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बड़े नेताओं ने एक दूसरे पर हमला करना शुरू कर दिया। दोनों पार्टियों की तरफ से आरोप-प्रत्यारोप का सिलसिला जारी है। एक नजर डाल लेते हैं अब तक किसने क्या कहा है। कांग्रेस ने इसे भाजपा की हताशा करार दिया क्योंकि वो बुधवार को पंजाब के फिरोजपुर में होने वाली रैली के लिए भीड़ नहीं जुटा सके।
सुरजेवाला ने आगे कहा, "PM और भाजपा के नेताओं से हमारा ये अनुरोध है कि पंजाब में आपका भी उतना ही हिस्सा है जितना हमारा है; ये देश हम सबका है, आइए और रैली करिए, परंतु जब भीड़ न जुटा पाएं रैली में तो बहाना बनाकर वहां की कांग्रेस की सरकार पर दोष मत मढ़िए।"

PM के लौटने का खेद है-पंजाब सीएम

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री चरणजीत सिंह चन्नी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की सुरक्षा में किसी भी तरह की चूक से इनकार कर दिया। उन्होंने कहा, मुझे खेद है कि पीएम मोदी को फिरोजपुर जिले के दौरे के दौरान अचानक लौटना पड़ा। हम अपने प्रधानमंत्री का सम्मान करते हैं। यदि सुरक्षा में कोई चूक हुई है तो हम इसकी जांच कराएंगे।

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री ने आगे कहा, "किसान पिछले एक साल से शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से आंदोलन कर रहे हैं। मैं किसानों पर लाठीचार्ज नहीं करने जा रहा हूं। हमने पूरी रात किसानों से बात की जिसके बाद उन्होंने अपना आंदोलन समाप्त कर दिया था, लेकिन आज अचानक फिरोजपुर जिले में कुछ आंदोलनकारी एकत्र हो गए थे, जिसके चलते पीएम की यात्रा में रुकावट आई।"

महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने दिया विवादित बयान

महाराष्ट्र कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष नाना पटोले ने अपने बयान से विवाद खड़ा कर दिया। उन्होंने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा, "कहा जो बोया वही पाया। मोदी के सभा मे कुर्सियां खाली थी जब उन्हें ये जानकारी मिली तो अचानक रूट बदला और ये सस्ती पब्लिसिटी का स्टंट किया। सुरक्षा में चूक होने का झूठा बवाल खड़ा कर कांग्रेस को ही बदनाम करने की कोशिश की। सुरक्षा में कोई चूक नही हुई।"

नाना पटोले ने पंजाब से पीएम मोदी की वापसी को नौटंकी करार देते हुए आगे कहा, "चुनाव में हार सामने देख सहानुभूति लेने के लिए ये सब किया है। पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री के इस्तीफे की नही पीएम मोदी के इस्तीफे की मांग होनी चाहिए।"
बेजीपी ने कांग्रेस पर लगाए कई आरोप

गृह मंत्री अमित शाह (Amit Shah) ने कहा, "पंजाब में आज की कांग्रेस-निर्मित घटना इस बात का ट्रेलर है कि यह पार्टी कैसे सोचती है और काम करती है। लोगों द्वारा बार-बार ठुकराए जाने से ये अब पागलपन के रास्ते पर चले गए हैं। कांग्रेस के शीर्ष अधिकारियों ने भारत के लोगों से अपने किए के लिए माफी माँगनी चाहिए।"

गृह मंत्रालय ने मांगी रिपोर्ट

इसके बाद उन्होंने बताया कि "गृह मंत्रालय ने पंजाब में आज के सुरक्षा उल्लंघन पर विस्तृत रिपोर्ट मांगी है। प्रधानमंत्री के दौरे के दौरान इस तरह की लापरवाही पूरी तरह से अस्वीकार्य है और इसके लिए जवाबदेही तय की जाएगी।"

मैं स्तब्ध हूँ-उत्तराखंड सीएम

उत्तराखंड के सीएम पुष्कर सिंह धामी (Pushkar Singh Dhami) ने कहा, "मैं स्तब्ध हूँ कि इस तरह से कोई सरकार प्रधानमंत्री की सुरक्षा को लेकर इस तरह की चूक कर सकती है। ये कांग्रेस पार्टी का इतिहास रहा है वो हमेशा लोकतंत्र के खिलाफ रही है। इस तरह की लापरवाही की जितनी निंदा की जाए वो कम है। देश की जनता विशेषकर उत्तराखण्ड के लोग, कांग्रेस द्वारा किए किए गए इस कृत्य के लिए उन्हें कभी माफ़ नहीं करेंगे।"

'ये कांग्रेस की ओछी हरकत'

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री (MP CM) शिवराज सिंह (Shivraj SIngh Chouhan ) ने पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) की सुरक्षा में हुई चूक पर कहा, "ओछी हरकतों के कारण देश कांग्रेस मुक्त होना चाहता है, तो क्या बौखलाहट में कांग्रेस नेता पद का दुरुपयोग कर ऐसी ही आपराधिक लापरवाही को अंजाम देंगे? सियासत में हार का बदला ऐसे लेने की कोशिश करेंगे? कभी लोकतंत्र का गला घोटने वाली कांग्रेस अब विभूतियों की सुरक्षा से भी खिलवाड़ करेगी?"

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री ने आगे लिखा, "कांग्रेस हमेशा से विकास, लोक कल्याण, गरीब उत्थान और राष्ट्र के नव निर्माण की विरोधी रही है। जब पंजाब में विकास के नए युग की शुरुआत होनी थी, तो उसे न सिर्फ बाधित किया गया, बल्कि प्रधानमंत्री जी की सुरक्षा में लापरवाही कर देश के साथ धोखा करने की नाकाम कोशिश की गई।"


इसके अलावा असम के मुख्यमंत्री (Himanta Biswa Sarma) हो या भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा या केन्द्रीय मंत्री, सभी ने पीएम मोदी की सुरक्षा में हुई चूक की निंदा की। अब ये जांच के बाद से स्पष्ट हो सकेगा कि क्या सच में कांग्रेस ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के दौरे के दौरान उनकी सुरक्षा में चूक की या इसके पीछे की वजह कुछ और है।

