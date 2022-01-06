PM Security Breach: दोनों पार्टियों में जुबानी जंग जारी, BJP ने बताया साजिश, Congress बोली भीड़ नहीं जुटने की हताशा

The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022