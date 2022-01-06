PM Security Breach: दोनों पार्टियों में जुबानी जंग जारी, BJP ने बताया साजिश, Congress बोली भीड़ नहीं जुटने की हताशा

कांग्रेस पार्टी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने पीएम मोदी के पंजाब (Punjab) दौरे से वापसी पर कहा, "भाजपा पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश और अन्य राज्यों में हार का मुंह सामने देखकर अब ऐसे हथकंडे अपनाने लगी है जिससे न तो प्रधानमंत्री जी के पद की शोभा बढ़ती है और न ही हमारे प्रजातंत्र की।"
Updated: January 06, 2022 10:36:53 am
भाजपा पंजाब, उत्तर प्रदेश और अन्य राज्यों में हार का मुंह सामने देखकर अब ऐसे हथकंडे अपनाने लगी है जिससे न तो प्रधानमंत्री जी के पद की शोभा बढ़ती है और न ही हमारे प्रजातंत्र की : श्री @rssurjewala#साहेब_के_लिए_अंगूर_खट्टे pic.twitter.com/75yzrQpGRu— Congress (@INCIndia) January 5, 2022
2/3— Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) January 5, 2022
चुनाव में हार सामने देख सहानुभूति लेने के लिए ये सब किया है।@CHARANJITCHANNI के इस्तीफे की नही @narendramodi के इस्तीफे की मांग होनी चाहिए।@INCIndia
The Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such dereliction of security procedure in the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022
बेजीपी ने कांग्रेस पर लगाए कई आरोप
Today’s Congress-made happening in Punjab is a trailer of how this party thinks and functions. Repeated rejections by the people have taken them to the path of insanity. The topmost echelons of the Congress owe an apology to the people of India for what they have done.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022
कांग्रेस ने एक बार फिर से लोकतंत्र को समाप्त करने का काम किया है। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी की सुरक्षा में चूक पंजाब सरकार की घोर लापरवाही को प्रदर्शित करती है। @narendramodi @JPNadda @AmitShah@BJP4India#BharatStandsWithModiJi pic.twitter.com/gavjZKqZty— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) January 5, 2022
ओछी हरकतों के कारण देश कांग्रेस मुक्त होना चाहता है, तो क्या बौखलाहट में कांग्रेस नेता पद का दुरुपयोग कर ऐसी ही आपराधिक लापरवाही को अंजाम देंगे? सियासत में हार का बदला ऐसे लेने की कोशिश करेंगे? कभी लोकतंत्र का गला घोटने वाली कांग्रेस अब विभूतियों की सुरक्षा से भी खिलवाड़ करेगी?— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) January 5, 2022
पंजाब की कांग्रेस सरकार ने ऐसा करने में इस बात की भी परवाह नहीं की कि देश के प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी को देश के महान सपूत सरदार भगत सिंह और अन्य शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि देनी थी और राज्य में प्रमुख विकास कार्यों की आधारशिला रखनी थी।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022
It's a matter of shame that Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji's cavalcade was stopped by protesters on his way to visit the martyr's memorial at
Hussainiwala, Punjab. Compromising the security of PM is a matter of serious concern & must be enquired at the highest levels.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 5, 2022
We know the Congress hates PM Modi, but today, they tried to harm the Prime Minister of India.
Such is the breakdown of law & order in Punjab that the DGP, Police claims he's incapable of providing security support to the PMO and security details.
- Smt. @smritiirani— BJP (@BJP4India) January 5, 2022
