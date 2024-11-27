Dictionary.com has chosen a unique word for its Word of the Year—“demure”. This word became a sensation after TikToker Jools Lebron’s phrase, “very demure, very mindful,”went viral. Traditionally, “demure” means being shy, modest, or reserved. But online, it’s taken on a whole new vibe, Now, it’s used to describe someone quietly confident or an action that feels empowering, even if it seems modest at first. The excitement around this word is real—searches for “demure” shot up 200 times on Dictionary.com, with a 1200% increaseonline. Other fun words on the shortlist include “Brainrot,” “Brat,” and “Midwest Nice.” Whether it’s through trends or everyday chatter, it’s fascinating to see how language keeps evolving in exciting ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrika Newsapt (@patrikanewsapt) In a story that sounds like it’s straight out of a movie, a small AI-powered robot named Erbai has shocked the world by “”/”capturing” 12 larger robots from a showroom in Shanghai, China. Yes, that’s right, This bizarre incident has gone viral, leaving everyone amazed and curious. Erbai, designed by a company in Hangzhou, somehow accessed the internal systems of the larger robots, convincing them to follow its lead. Captured on CCTV, the footage shows Erbai pulling off this sci-fi stunt, sparking debates about the power and risks of artificial intelligence. This story isn’t just a jaw-dropper, it’s a reminder of how advanced AI has become and why we need to stay ahead of its developments. In a story that sounds like it’s straight out of a movie, a small AI-powered robot named Erbai has shocked the world by “”/”capturing” 12 larger robots from a showroom in Shanghai, China. Yes, that’s right, This bizarre incident has gone viral, leaving everyone amazed and curious. Erbai, designed by a company in Hangzhou, somehow accessed the internal systems of the larger robots, convincing them to follow its lead. Captured on CCTV, the footage shows Erbai pulling off this sci-fi stunt, sparking debates about the power and risks of artificial intelligence. This story isn’t just a jaw-dropper, it’s a reminder of how advanced AI has become and why we need to stay ahead of its developments.

A new study has revealed something fascinating yet concerning—Earth’s axis has shifted by 31.5 inches (about 80 cm). Scientists believe this change is due to humans pumping groundwater from deep below the surface, which not only affects our planet’s rotation but also adds to sea-level rise. How does this happen? Well, Earth’s tilt, or the way it spins, depends on how its weight is distributed. When glaciers and ice sheets melt in places like Greenland and Antarctica, the water flows toward the equator, changing the planet’s balance. It’s similar to how a figure skater’s spin slows when they stretch out their arms. This shift might not seem like much to us, but over thousands of years, even small changes can have big effects. The research, published in Geophysical Research Letters, shows that the way we manage Earth’s resources, like groundwater, has a direct effect on our planet’s natural systems. It’s a reminder of how deeply connected we are to the Earth and why taking care of it is so important.