Smart Reads for Smart Minds: Patrika NewsAPT’s Top Picks

Scientists have made a fascinating discovery in the world of human evolution—a new species called Homo juluensis, also known as the “Large Head People.” These ancient humans lived in eastern Asia around 300,000 years ago, coexisting with early Homo sapiens. What makes them so unique? Their incredibly large skulls. Fossilized remains reveal that their braincases were up to 30% larger than ours today, sparking curiosity about how their big brains shaped their lives. The Large Head People were skilled hunters, working together in small groups to hunt wild horses. Despite their ingenuity, this species mysteriously disappeared about 50,000 years ago. Scientists believe Homo juluensis might have a mixed ancestry, formed through interbreeding between different human groups in Asia during that time. This discovery has opened up exciting questions: Did they influence the way modern humans evolved? Could their large brains have given them unique abilities?

Ever spent too much time scrolling online and felt your brain turn to mush? Well, there’s a word for that feeling, and it’s officially Oxford University Press’s (OUP) Word of the Year for 2024—Brain Rot. Over 37,000 people helped pick this word, which highlights a big concern of our digital age. So, what does brain rot mean? It’s a term used to describe how someone’s mental sharpness might decline from overloading on trivial or low-quality online content. Think endless memes, clickbait, and unproductive doom scrolling on social media. Language experts chose brain rot from a shortlist of six words that capture the spirit of 2023, and it sparked a range of reactions. Some people found it funny and relatable, while others worried it reflected too much negativity. But one thing’s clear—this word shines a spotlight on how our digital habits are shaping the way we think and live. So next time you find yourself endlessly scrolling, remember your brain deserves better.

South Korea may soon become first country to disappear from Earth, known for its fast modernization and booming economy, is now facing an unusual problem—a dramatic drop in its population. The country's birth rate has fallen so low that experts worry South Korea's population of 52 million could shrink to just 17 million by the end of this century. What's behind this alarming trend? It started in the 1960s when the government introduced family planning policies to slow population growth, fearing it would outpace economic progress. While it worked initially, the decline has gone much further than expected, creating a crisis. Another big factor is gender inequality. South Korea has made progress in the fight for equality, but challenges remain. This crisis isn't just about numbers; it's a reflection of deeper societal issues. South Korea's situation reminds us how important it is for countries to balance growth with equality, support for families, and the well-being of their people. Could South Korea turn things around in time? The world is watching closely.