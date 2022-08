Commonwealth Games 2022: कुश्ती खेल के नियम, खेलने का तरीका और दांव से जुड़ी जानकारी

BIG Wrestling Update:

4 Indian wrestlers will be in action later tonight (2130 hrs onwards) in respective GOLD medal bouts.

✨ Bajrang Punia

✨ Deepak Punia

✨Anshu Malik

✨ Sakshi Malik

👉 Mohit Grewal & Divya Kakran will fight for Bronze medal. #CWG22 #CWG2022India pic.twitter.com/nOzHIfEoLg