Ponniyin Selvan Box Office Day 3 : Mani Ratnam की 'PS-I' ने वीकेंड में पार किया 200 करोड़ का आंकड़ा! तमिल सिनेमा के लिए मील का पत्थर साबित हुई फिल्म

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: At the UK box office, #PonniyinSelvan1 collects £743,114 (₹6.7 crores) in its opening weekend. Some screens yet to report. On pace to become the UK’s all time highest grossing Tamil film (position currently held by ‘Vikram’). pic.twitter.com/8xUF0fJ3YN— LetsCinema (@letscinema) October 3, 2022