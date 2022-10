होस्ट की सीट पर बैठीं जया, अमिताभ बच्चन ने पकड़ी हॉटसीट, पत्नी के इस सवाल पर क्लीन बोल्ड हुए बिग बी

What was #AbhishekBachchan's emotional surprise to #AmitabhBachchan ji on his 80th birthday?



Download the Sony LIV app and play #KBCPlayAlong.



Tune into KBC on Sony LIV on 11th October at 9 PM#KBCOnSonyLIV #KaunBanegaCrorepati#KBC2022 @sonyTV @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/u1VMeFIJls