बांग्लादेश में हिन्दू सांसदों पर भी जुल्म, मां के अंतिम संस्कार तक में नहीं जा सके, छिप कर बचा रहे जान

Since the August 2024 political change in #Bangladesh, at least 11 persons associated with the #AwamiLeague have been victims of custodial #torture and/or death.



The victims so far:



1. Sheikh Jahirul Islam Zahir, Sramik League leader, Gazipur;



2. Ataur Rahman Angur, AL… pic.twitter.com/gn8Nf88kmH