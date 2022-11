रूस ने किया पोलैंड में मिसाइल हमले की ज़िम्मेदारी का खंडन

#BREAKING Russia has 'nothing to do with' missile landing in Poland: Kremlin pic.twitter.com/hvaacBgQ1s

#UPDATE The Kremlin has praised Washington's "measured" response after a missile landed in Poland and US President Joe Biden said it was "unlikely" that it had come from Russia. pic.twitter.com/1Bbq27Qr28— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 16, 2022