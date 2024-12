मोहन भगवत ने बयान पर हिन्दू और मुस्लिम धर्मगुरुओं ने कहा- ये तो देश के लिए… 

#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh | On RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement, National President of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi says, "Mohan Bhagwat has said this earlier also what he said today. He has said that there is no need to find a temple under… pic.twitter.com/s8SRbnXgco