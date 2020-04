एक्ट्रेस तापसी पन्नू ने शेयर किया न्यू हेयर लुक, तस्वीर देख निर्देशक अनुभव सिन्हा बोले-'ये क्या कर लिया ?'

View this post on Instagram

My hair experiments ! I have always been very experimental with my hair. Right from the twelfth standard when I secretly got my hair straightened thinking no one would notice 🙄🙈 to this stage a few years back when I got them coloured blue/purple coz well... black is overdone 🙈🙈🙈 this was fun for a FEW days but the colour maintenance gave me nightmares ! My partner in crime @kantamotwani is the one who gets my crazy ideas to life everytime ! Some patience we have 🤷🏻‍♀️ Statutory warning: please don’t try this at home.... or anywhere, if you can’t spend hours pampering your hair. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost