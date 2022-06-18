scriptKRK Trolled Akshay Kumar Again On His Film Samrat Prithviraj Flop | 'BJP से लेकर समोसा क्रिटिक्स तक नहीं बचा पाई फिल्म', Akshay Kumar को ट्रोल करने में एक्टर नहीं छोड़ रहे कोई कसर, यूजर्स बोले - 'अब बस हुआ' | Patrika News

'BJP से लेकर समोसा क्रिटिक्स तक नहीं बचा पाई फिल्म', Akshay Kumar को ट्रोल करने में एक्टर नहीं छोड़ रहे कोई कसर, यूजर्स बोले - 'अब बस हुआ'

अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) अपने आने वाले प्रोजेक्ट्स में बिजी हो चुके हैं, लेकिन उनकी फिल्म 'सम्राट पृथ्वीराज' फ्लॉप होने के बाद से उनको लगातार ट्रोलर्स का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. इसी बीच बॉलीवुड एक्टर भी उनको ट्रोल करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं.

Published: June 18, 2022 10:56:58 am

अक्षय कुमार (Akshay Kumar) की फिल्म 'सम्राट पृथ्वीराज' (Samrat Prithviraj) 3 जून को रिलीज हुई थी, जो बॉक्स ऑफिस बेहद बुरी तरह फ्लॉप रही. इससे पहले भी अक्षय की फिल्म 'बच्चन पांडे' बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कोई खास कमाल नहीं दिखा पाई थी, लेकिन अक्षय कुमार अब इन फिल्मों को पीछे छोड़ आगे बढ़ गए हैं और अपने आने वाले प्रोजेक्ट्स में बिजी हो चुके हैं, जिनकी शूटिंग चल रही है. इन फिल्मों में उनकी 'राम सेतू', 'रक्षाबंधन' और 'गोरखा' जैसी फिल्में शामिल है. इससे पहले अक्षय की इस फिल्म के फ्लॉप की आकाशवाणी करने वाले एक्टर और फिल्म क्रिटिक्स केआरेक (KRK) उनको ट्रोल करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं.
Akshay Kumar को ट्रोल करने में एक्टर नहीं छोड़ रहे कोई कसर
Akshay Kumar को ट्रोल करने में एक्टर नहीं छोड़ रहे कोई कसर
केआरके लगातार अक्षय को लेकर ट्वीट करते रहते हैं. वहीं उनकी फिल्म फ्लॉप होने के बाद से लेकर अब तक वो अक्षय कुमार के लिए कई ट्विट्स कर चुके हैं, जिसमें वो ये बात कई बार जाहिर कर चुके हैं कि उन्होंने ये पहले ही बता दिया था कि ये फ्लॉप होगी. इसके अलावा भी वो लगातार अक्षय कुमार की सिटीजनशिप को लेकर ट्वीट करते रहते हैं. वहीं हाल में उन्होंने अक्षय कुमार और उनकी फिल्म 'सम्राट पृथ्वीराज' के लिए एक और ट्वीट किया है, जिसमें वो कहते हैं उनकी फिल्म को फ्लॉप होने से कोई नहीं बचा पाया.
साथ ही उन्होंने अपने इस ट्वटी में फिल्म निर्माता करण जौहर (Karan Johar) और रणबीर कपूर (Ranbeer Kapoor) की फिल्म 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' पर भी निशाना साधा है. केआरके ने इस ट्वीट करते हुए लिखते हैं कि 'मैं बस याद दिलाना चाहता हूं @karanjohar और @DisneyPlusHS कि #तरण #कोमल + बीजेपी पार्टी + बॉलीवुड जैसे समोसा समीक्षक भी #Samrat Prithviraj को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर नहीं बचा पाए. वे सभी #83 को भी नहीं बचा पाए थे और अब ये सब #Brahmastra को भी नहीं बचा पाएंगे'. वहीं केआरके के इस ट्वीट पर यूजर्स भी भर-भर के कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं.

कुछ उनके पक्ष में बोल रहे हैं तो कुछ उनको जमकर खरी-खोटी सुना रहे हैं. एक यूजर लिखता है कि 'आपने बोला था कि 'आरआरआर' और 'केजीएफ 2' सुपर फ्लॉप होगी, लेकिन दोनों न्यूज ऑल टाइम ब्लॉकबस्टर हो गई और 'राधेश्याम' का पेड रिव्यू किया था वो ही फिल्म सुपर फ्लॉप हो गई. आप कैसे क्रिटिक है'. वहीं एक और यूजर लिखता है कि 'भाई आपने #कलंक #हीरोपंती2 का प्रमोशनल किया था, लेकिन वो सुपर डिजास्टर निकलीं. साथ ही आप #बाहुबली2 #दंगल #पुष्पा #Rrr #Kgf2 के खिलाफ बहुत सारी नेगेटिव बातें क, लेकिन सब ब्लॉकबस्टर हो गई'.
