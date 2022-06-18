'BJP से लेकर समोसा क्रिटिक्स तक नहीं बचा पाई फिल्म', Akshay Kumar को ट्रोल करने में एक्टर नहीं छोड़ रहे कोई कसर, यूजर्स बोले - 'अब बस हुआ'

'उसने हमें उल्लू बना दिया', TMKOC में 'दयाबेन' की वापसी पर झल्लाए 'जेठालाल' Dilip Joshi
I just want to remind @karanjohar and @DisneyPlusHS that all these Samosa critics like #Taran #Komal + BJP Party + Bollywood are not able to save #SamratPrithviraj at the Box Office. They all were not able to save #83 also. And they all will not be able to save #Brahmastra also.— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) June 17, 2022
Ye chomu tune bola tha ki RRR or KGF 2 super flop hogi but dono movie All time blockbuster hogi gai and Radheshyam ka paid review kiya tha oh movie super flop ho gai tu kaisa critic hain.pahle Apna movie DESHDROHI ka imdb rating to dekh le.— Anakin Sharma RKF Forever彡 (@Divakar07322647) June 17, 2022
साथ ही उन्होंने अपने इस ट्वटी में फिल्म निर्माता करण जौहर (Karan Johar) और रणबीर कपूर (Ranbeer Kapoor) की फिल्म 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' पर भी निशाना साधा है. केआरके ने इस ट्वीट करते हुए लिखते हैं कि 'मैं बस याद दिलाना चाहता हूं @karanjohar और @DisneyPlusHS कि #तरण #कोमल + बीजेपी पार्टी + बॉलीवुड जैसे समोसा समीक्षक भी #Samrat Prithviraj को बॉक्स ऑफिस पर नहीं बचा पाए. वे सभी #83 को भी नहीं बचा पाए थे और अब ये सब #Brahmastra को भी नहीं बचा पाएंगे'. वहीं केआरके के इस ट्वीट पर यूजर्स भी भर-भर के कमेंट्स कर रहे हैं.
Bhai you promoted #kalank #heropanti2 and many more but all were super disasters. you also did lots of negativity against #Bahubali2 #Dangal #Pushpa #Rrr #Kgf2 but all became blockbuster. Thats fine according to me— Laila (@Lilahbolly) June 17, 2022
If they planned to make a film in the genre of fiction:they should have been bypar with the quality of VFX with Marvel.Coz people will not differentiate hollywood or bollywood.If X person has seen better quality movie in the past,he/she will not enjoy lesser quality afterwards— Valmik Zinzuvadia (@ValmikZinzuvad2) June 17, 2022
कुछ उनके पक्ष में बोल रहे हैं तो कुछ उनको जमकर खरी-खोटी सुना रहे हैं. एक यूजर लिखता है कि 'आपने बोला था कि 'आरआरआर' और 'केजीएफ 2' सुपर फ्लॉप होगी, लेकिन दोनों न्यूज ऑल टाइम ब्लॉकबस्टर हो गई और 'राधेश्याम' का पेड रिव्यू किया था वो ही फिल्म सुपर फ्लॉप हो गई. आप कैसे क्रिटिक है'. वहीं एक और यूजर लिखता है कि 'भाई आपने #कलंक #हीरोपंती2 का प्रमोशनल किया था, लेकिन वो सुपर डिजास्टर निकलीं. साथ ही आप #बाहुबली2 #दंगल #पुष्पा #Rrr #Kgf2 के खिलाफ बहुत सारी नेगेटिव बातें क, लेकिन सब ब्लॉकबस्टर हो गई'.