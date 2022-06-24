scriptSanjay Dutt Gets Trolled After Release Of Shamshera Trailer | 'फिल्म में हिंदू धर्म का अपमान..', Shamshera ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही Sanjay Dutt हुए ट्रोल; उठी Boycott की मांग | Patrika News

'फिल्म में हिंदू धर्म का अपमान..', Shamshera ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही Sanjay Dutt हुए ट्रोल; उठी Boycott की मांग

हाल में रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) की फिल्म 'शमशेरा' (Shamshera) का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो चुका है, जिसको लेकर अब यूजर्स इसको बायकॉट की मांग कर रहे हैं. फिल्म में संजय दत्त के किरदार को 'हिंदू धर्म का अपमान' बताया जा रहा है.

Published: June 24, 2022 02:25:53 pm

रणबीर कपूर (Ranbir Kapoor) की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'शमशेरा' (Shamshera) का ट्रेलर आज रिलीज हो चुका है, जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर उसको मिक्स रिएक्शन्स मिल रहे हैं. जहां एक तरफ रणबीक के फैंस को फिल्म का ट्रेलर खूब पसंद आ रहा है, तो वहीं कुछ यूजर्स फिल्म के बायकॉट की मांग कर रहे हैं, जिसके पीछे की वजह है फिल्म में संजय दत्त का नेगेटिव किरागर 'दरोगा शुद्ध सिंह' (Daroga Shuddh Singh). दरअसल, फिल्म के ट्रेलर में संजय दत्त के माथे पर 'त्रिपुंड तिलक' लगाए नजर आ रहे हैं, जिसको लेकर यूजर्स अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर कर रहे हैं.
Shamshera ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही Sanjay Dutt हुए ट्रोल
Shamshera ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही Sanjay Dutt हुए ट्रोल
वहीं ट्रेलर सामने आने के बाद यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'फिल्म में हिंदू धर्म का अपमान किया गया है'. ट्रेलर रिलीज होने के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर #BoycottShamshera ट्रेंड करने लगा है. वहीं कुछ यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'रणबीर की फिल्म में हमेशा हिंदू धर्म का अपमान क्यों दिखाया जाता है'. कुछ यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'साउथ फिल्मों को इसलिए पसंद किया जाता है कि वो देवी-देवताओं का सम्मान करते हैं'. एक और यूजर ने मेकर्स पर तंज कसते हुए लिखा कि 'वे हमारी भावनाओं के साथ खेल रहे हैं'. एक यूजर ने लिखा कि 'एक कारण है कि बॉलीवुड को हिंदूफोबिया, हिंदू धर्म का अपमान करने का प्रजनन स्थल माना जाता है'.
वहीं कुछ यूजर्स रणबीर पर उनकी दूसरी फिल्म 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' (Brahmastra) को लेकर भी तंज कस रहे हैं. यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'देखिए YRF कैसे खुश है और कह रहा है कि बुराई इतनी अच्छा कभी नहीं देखा. यहां खलनायक ब्राह्मण है. क्या आप भी हिंदुओं के प्रति नफरत नहीं दिखती?'. इसके अलावा कई यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'बॉलीवुड वालों को साउथ के डायरेक्टर, एक्टर्स और उनके मेकर्स से सीखना चाहिए. वो कभी भी अपने धर्म का अपमान नहीं करते हैं'. ये फिल्म अगले महीने 22 जुलाई को रिलीज होने वाली है. इसके अलावा फिल्म में वाणी कपूर भी नजर आएंगीं.

साथ ही रणबीर कपूर, आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) के साथ फिल्म 'ब्रहमास्त्र' में नजर आएंगे. ये पहली बार होगा जब दोनों एक साथ ऑनस्क्रीन रोमांस करते नजर आएंगे. इस फिल्म में मौनी रॉय, अमिताभ बच्चन और नागार्जुन भी अहम भूमिकाओं में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म का निर्देशन अयान मुखर्जी ने किया है. ये फिल्म इसी साल 9 सितंबर के दिन सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक देगी. रणबीर की ये फिल्म भी मंदिर में जूते पहन एंट्री करने को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल हुई थी, जिसको लेकर #BoycottBrahmastra खूब ट्रेंड कर रहा था.
