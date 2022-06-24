'फिल्म में हिंदू धर्म का अपमान..', Shamshera ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही Sanjay Dutt हुए ट्रोल; उठी Boycott की मांग

लव मैरिज के 6 साल बाद पत्नी Komal Vohra से तलाक लेंगे Raftaar, ऐसी थी दोनों की लव स्टोरी
Boycott #ShamsheraTrailer #BoycottBollywood #nepokid stop linking terror with Hinduism pic.twitter.com/6jteXmWksi— Rohit hariomm.. (@Rohitjaiswal064) June 24, 2022
#BoycottBollywood #BoycottBrahmastra This is the difference between South and Indian Industry 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/nBMvDTAAEO— Aviral Srivastava🚩🔥 (@AviralSri67) June 24, 2022
Presenting #Shamshera Teaser, #SanjayDutt is playing EVIL BRAHMIN,typical Bollywood, either target Hindutva Brahmin#BoycottShamshera#BoycottBollywoodForever#BoycottBollywood ❌ #RanbirKapoor#ShamsheraTrailer
But Rabel Star #Prabhas Worships God Blockbuster #Adipurush. 🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/lFc71Ee3gN— ℝ𝕒𝕞 𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕟 📿🚩🚩 (@Boss42265174) June 24, 2022
वहीं कुछ यूजर्स रणबीर पर उनकी दूसरी फिल्म 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' (Brahmastra) को लेकर भी तंज कस रहे हैं. यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'देखिए YRF कैसे खुश है और कह रहा है कि बुराई इतनी अच्छा कभी नहीं देखा. यहां खलनायक ब्राह्मण है. क्या आप भी हिंदुओं के प्रति नफरत नहीं दिखती?'. इसके अलावा कई यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'बॉलीवुड वालों को साउथ के डायरेक्टर, एक्टर्स और उनके मेकर्स से सीखना चाहिए. वो कभी भी अपने धर्म का अपमान नहीं करते हैं'. ये फिल्म अगले महीने 22 जुलाई को रिलीज होने वाली है. इसके अलावा फिल्म में वाणी कपूर भी नजर आएंगीं.
How offensive this teaser is.— CBI FOR PALGHAR SADHU (@Prajwal06304758) June 22, 2022
Shakti singh is name of antagonist.
Wears tripund and has shikha
Pure hindu hatred
Name being shamshera closely related to shamsheer
In teaser he says hamara koi dharam nahi #BoycottShamshera#BoycottBollywood#BoycottBollywoodForever https://t.co/1h6gRinLhP
🚫The Villain (Sanjay Dutt) flaunts these "symbols" in the trailer of Bollywood movie Shamshera .....😡
Bolliwodiyaz doing it again.#BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/CVAeFYmRHV— D_ARSHI💫 (@Dakku1811) June 24, 2022
There is a reason why Bollywood is considered the breeding ground of Hinduphobia, Insulting Hindu Religion. Look how YRF is happy and saying that Evil never looked so good. Here the villain is BRAHMIN. Do you see the hatred towards Hindus?#BoycottShamshera #BoycottBollywood pic.twitter.com/uQlFD41Lrh— Abhis (@abhishGa) June 23, 2022
साथ ही रणबीर कपूर, आलिया भट्ट (Alia Bhatt) के साथ फिल्म 'ब्रहमास्त्र' में नजर आएंगे. ये पहली बार होगा जब दोनों एक साथ ऑनस्क्रीन रोमांस करते नजर आएंगे. इस फिल्म में मौनी रॉय, अमिताभ बच्चन और नागार्जुन भी अहम भूमिकाओं में नजर आएंगे. फिल्म का निर्देशन अयान मुखर्जी ने किया है. ये फिल्म इसी साल 9 सितंबर के दिन सिनेमाघरों में दस्तक देगी. रणबीर की ये फिल्म भी मंदिर में जूते पहन एंट्री करने को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल हुई थी, जिसको लेकर #BoycottBrahmastra खूब ट्रेंड कर रहा था.