ट्विंकल के चैलेंज पर सेलेब्स ने खोले हैल्थ रेसिपी के राज, मलाइका ने लिया शिल्पा और अर्जुन का नाम

Shaitan Prajapat
| Updated: 11 Jan 2020, 05:39:05 PM (IST)
एक्ट्रेस के इस चैलेंज को सबसे पहले अक्षय और मलाइका ने स्वीकार किया और अपनी रेसिपी बताने के साथ ही अन्य सेलेब्स को ऐसा करने का न्योता दिया....

बॉलीवुड एक्टर अक्षय कुमार की पत्नी और एक्ट्रेस ट्विंकल खन्ना ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी पसंदीदा हैल्थ रेसिपी शेयर की है। साथ ही उन्होंने अन्य सेलेब्स को भी अपनी—अपनी हैल्थ रेसिपी शेयर करने का चैलेंज दिया। उन्होंने अक्षय, मलाइका अरोड़ा और सोनाली बेंद्रे को टैग किया। एक्ट्रेस के इस चैलेंज को सबसे पहले अक्षय और मलाइका ने स्वीकार किया और अपनी रेसिपी बताने के साथ ही अन्य सेलेब्स को ऐसा करने का न्योता दिया।

ट्विंकल ने रेसिपी के बारे में लिखा, 'चुकंदर टिक्की बनाने के लिए चुकंदर को धो लें और कद्दूकस कर लें, फिर एक कड़ाही में डालें जब तक पानी सूख न जाए। मैश किया हुआ पनीर, चाट मसाला, नमक, जीरा, धनिया पाउडर और ब्रेड क्रम्ब्स को चुकंदर में मिलाएं। थोड़ा तेल डालें और धीरे से मिलाएं। फिर उससे टिक्की बनाएं। इसे 15 मिनट के लिए छोड़ दें, कम तेल के साथ पैन में उथले भूनें।

Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning 🕺 Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein 😋 *Avocado on toast* Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate. *Chia Pudding* Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila Bon Appetit 🙏🏽 Now you know what’s in my dabba, I nominate @katrinakaif @bhumipednekar and @shikhardofficial to give me a peek inside their dabbas. It would be great to know more healthy food options. Don’t forget to share a photo with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @TweakIndia

अक्षय कुमार ने 'एवोकाडो ऑन टोस्ट' हैल्थ रेसिपी शेयर की है। उन्होंने कैटरीना कैफ, भूमि पेडनेकर और क्रिकेटर शिखर धवन को यह चैलेंज दिया है। मलाइका अरोड़ा ने उनकी स्टाइल में जूचीनी नूडल्स विद रेड बेल पीपर सॉस की रेसिपी फैंस के साथ शेयर की। एक्ट्रेस ने शिल्पा शेट्टी, सोफी चौधरी और अर्जुन कपूर को चैलेंज दिया है।

