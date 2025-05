CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने जीता टॉस, चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स पहले करेगी बल्लेबाजी

🚨 TOSS UPDATE: #SanjuSamson won the toss & #RR will bowl first in their last match of TATA IPL 2025!



Here's a look at the Playing XI! 📝#CSK 👉 Unchanged!#RR 👉 Yudhvir Charak replaces Farooqi!



Watch the LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/OqaJvUTWoQ #IPLOnJioStar 👉 #CSKvRR |… pic.twitter.com/fTYWQH4hak