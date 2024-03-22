जब बंदे मातरम और मां तुझे सलाम से गूंजा स्टेडियम, नहीं देखा तो यहां देखें IPL 2024 की Opening Ceremony

𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 ⚡️⚡️



Chennai erupts in joy as @akshaykumar leaves his mark at the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TMuedfuvyU — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024

💃🕺



Chennai grooves to the melodies of Sonu Nigam during the Opening Ceremony#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/jVnlskQKQj— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024

𝙰 𝙼𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕 𝙼𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚢 🎶@arrahman has left everyone in awe of his brilliance at the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony 😍 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tbiiROXdog— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024

आपको बता दें कि रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के कप्तान फाफ डुप्लेसी ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है। इस मुकाबले को आप जियो सिनेमा ऐप पर फ्री में लाइव देख सकते हैं। इसके अलावा टीवी पर मैच लाइव देखने के लिए आपको स्टार स्पोर्ट्स नेटवर्क्स लगाना होगा।