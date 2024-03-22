जब बंदे मातरम और मां तुझे सलाम से गूंजा स्टेडियम, नहीं देखा तो यहां देखें IPL 2024 की Opening Ceremony

𝙀𝙡𝙚𝙘𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙛𝙮𝙞𝙣𝙜 ⚡️⚡️— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024
Chennai erupts in joy as @akshaykumar leaves his mark at the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony 🥳 pic.twitter.com/TMuedfuvyU
𝗣𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 💥@iTIGERSHROFF starts the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony with his energetic performance 😍👏 pic.twitter.com/8HsssiKNPO— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024
💃🕺
Chennai grooves to the melodies of Sonu Nigam during the Opening Ceremony#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/jVnlskQKQj— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024
𝙰 𝙼𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕 𝙼𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛𝚢 🎶@arrahman has left everyone in awe of his brilliance at the #TATAIPL Opening Ceremony 😍 🙌 pic.twitter.com/tbiiROXdog— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024
आपको बता दें कि रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के कप्तान फाफ डुप्लेसी ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है। इस मुकाबले को आप जियो सिनेमा ऐप पर फ्री में लाइव देख सकते हैं। इसके अलावा टीवी पर मैच लाइव देखने के लिए आपको स्टार स्पोर्ट्स नेटवर्क्स लगाना होगा।
🚨 Toss Update 🚨
It's Game 1⃣ of the #TATAIPL 2024 and @RCBTweets have elected to bat against @ChennaiIPL in Chennai.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/4j6FaLF15Y #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/QA42EDNqtJ— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2024