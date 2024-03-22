scriptजब बंदे मातरम और मां तुझे सलाम से गूंजा स्टेडियम, नहीं देखा तो यहां देखें IPL 2024 की Opening Ceremony | ipl 2024 opening ceremony akshay kumar ar rahamn tiger shroff csk rcb | Patrika News
Home / Sports / Cricket

जब बंदे मातरम और मां तुझे सलाम से गूंजा स्टेडियम, नहीं देखा तो यहां देखें IPL 2024 की Opening Ceremony

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Mar 22, 2024 08:06:53 pm

Submitted by:

Vivek Kumar Singh

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग के 17वें संस्करण की शुरुआत हो चुकी है, जहां उद्घाटन समारोह में कई बॉलीवुड़ हस्तियों ने अपने प्रदर्शन ने समां बांध दिया।

patrika_o.jpg
Indian Premier League 2024 Opening Ceremony: आईपीएल के 17वें संस्करण की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। उद्घाटन समारोह में फिल्म जगत के कई बड़े सुपरस्टार ने परफॉर्म किया और स्टेडियम में बैठे दर्शकों का मनोरंजन किया। चेन्नई के एमए चिदंबरम स्टेडियम में फेमस संगीतकार एआर रहमान, एक्टर अक्षय कुमार, टाइगर श्रॉफ और सिंगर सोनू निगम ने जोरदार परफॉर्मेंस दी. रहमान और सोनू निगम ने अपनी आवाज से फैंस का दिल जीता और उन्हें झूमने पर मजबूर कर दिया।
ये भी पढ़ें: CSK के फैंस को लगा बड़ा झटका, MS Dhoni को लेकर सामने आई नई कहानी

ओपनिंग सेरेमनी की शुरुआत शानदार रही और यादगार भी रही। कई फैंस का मानना है कि आईपीएल के इतिहास में आज तक ऐसा ओपनिंग सेरेमनी नहीं देखने को मिली थी। सेरेमनी का आगाज अक्षय कुमार ने किया, जब वह हाथ में तिरंगा लहराते मैदान पर उतरे और अपने जोरदार प्रदर्शन ने फैंस को वाहवाही लूटी। इसके बाद टाइगर श्रॉफ की धांसू एंट्री देखने को मिली।
आपको बता दें कि रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर के कप्तान फाफ डुप्लेसी ने टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है। इस मुकाबले को आप जियो सिनेमा ऐप पर फ्री में लाइव देख सकते हैं। इसके अलावा टीवी पर मैच लाइव देखने के लिए आपको स्टार स्पोर्ट्स नेटवर्क्स लगाना होगा।

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो