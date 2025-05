Avesh Khan and LSG gear up with focus and determination to stop RCB’s top-2 dream in their crucial clash 🧐



Will Avesh Khan become a hurdle in RCB's #Race2Top2 run? 🤔#Race2Top2 👉 #LSGvRCB | TUE, 27th MAY, 6:30 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/SpP1vTWFLt