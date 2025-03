𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗸𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝗩𝗮𝗿𝘂𝗻 (𝗖𝗩) 𝘁𝗼 𝗦𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 ✨



He swooped in to the action and made an impact 🖐️



A performance that had all of us in 🎶 like our bowling coach 😃



WATCH 🎥🔽 #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | #ChampionsTrophy https://t.co/SZpueRrz2p